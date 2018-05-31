Register
    The BM-30 Smerch heavy multiple rocket launcher

    India Tests Guided Pinaka Multi-Barrel Rocket Meant to Replace Russian Smerch

    The upgraded Pinaka rocket is equipped with a navigation, guidance and control kit, which have considerably enhanced its range and accuracy. The Indian Army intends to have 22 Pinaka regiments by 2026.

    New Delhi (Sputnik) — India's defense scientists have successfully test-fired an upgraded version of the 214 mm Pinaka multi-barrel rocket launcher that will replace the Russia-made SMERCH. The test was carried out from a multi-barrel launcher at about 10.35 a.m. (Indian Standard Time) from a firing point of the Proof & Experiment Establishment (PXE) under DRDO.

    "This conversion has considerably enhanced the range and accuracy of Pinaka," defense sources told Sputnik.

    The Pinaka rocket is used as an area destruction weapon that can virtually decimate 900 square meters of an area from a 20-80 kilometer range by firing a salvo of 12 rockets in 44 seconds. The guided rocket is powered by the solid-propellant motor and can be fitted with three warheads: a pre-fragmented high-explosive (PFHE), an incendiary, or a reduced HE (RHE) practice warhead. Flight stabilization is provided by six clipped-deltas, side-folding fins at the rear of the rocket.

    Pinaka 214MM multi barrel rocket launcher roll during the final full dress rehearsal for the Indian Republic Day parade in New Delhi on January 23, 2011
    © AFP 2018 / RAVEENDRAN
    Indian Army to Induct 108 Multi Barrel Rocket Launchers Worth $2 Billion
    Last year, the then Indian defense minister, Manohar Parrikar, had said that the guided Pinaka rocket would tremendously boost the capability of the armed forces. "So why do we need to get worried about technology being US-engineered?" Parrikar said after a successful trial in January 2017.

    READ MORE: India Successfully Competes User-Assisted Tests of Pinaka II Rocket System

    The Pinaka rocket will gradually replace the Russian SMERCH, which can flatten an area of 1.1 sq km. The Indian Army intends to have 22 Pinaka regiments by 2026 including 12 regiments of guided Pinaka missiles. Each regiment would consist of three batteries of six Pinaka launchers mounted on Tatra trucks. The Indian Army has 62 SMERCH batteries, which provide lethal support to infantry and tanks in launching attacks.

