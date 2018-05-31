Fighters, Aircraft Carrier Sent to Korean Shores for Trump-Kim Talks - Reports

The US strike group, including the Ronald Reagan atomic aircraft carrier and 14 fifth-generation fighters, are to patrol the area of the Korean Peninsula for a month. According to government sources, cited by the Japanese media, this should put additional military pressure on North Korea during the historic US-DPRK summit in Singapore on June 12.

The US army has started deploying its group of 14 fifth-generation stealth tactical F-22 Raptor fighters to its Kadena Air Base on Japan’s Okinawa Island, according to the Kyodo News agency. The media, citing governmental sources, reports that the aircraft will stay at this base for a month.

The US marine strike group, including one of the world’s biggest nuclear aircraft carriers, the Ronald Reagan, which can carry around 90 vehicles, has been also sent to the area of the Korean Peninsula for patrolling. Last year it had participated in military maneuvers in the region, with which the US responded to North Korean nuclear activities.

The Kyodo outlet states that governmental sources have deployed the fighter jets due to the upcoming meeting between US President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un, which is to take place in less than two weeks in Singapore. The fate of the peace summit is still unclear since Trump announced his intent to cancel it, although North Korea has officially shut down and demolished its primary nuclear testing site. The South Korean-US Max Thunder military drills that were held from May 11 until May 25, criticized as a provocation by Pyongyang, also cast a shadow on a potential peace deal.

North Korea canceled ministerial-level negotiations with its Southern neighbor and also expressed doubts about the Singapore summit in light of.

However, Trump later indicated that he still might meet Kim Jong-un as scheduled, or postpone the summit.