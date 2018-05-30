Trump Appoints Austin Miller to Command US Forces-Afghanistan

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - President Donald Trump has nominated Lt. General Austin Miller to replace General John Nicholson to command US Forces-Afghanistan, the Defense Department said in a press release.

"Secretary of Defense James N. Mattis has announced that the president has made the following nomination… Army Lt. Gen. Austin S. Miller for appointment to the grade of general, and assignment as commander, Resolute Support Mission, North Atlantic Treaty Organization; and commander, U.S. Forces-Afghanistan," the release said on Tuesday.

Earlier, the US Special Inspector General for Afghanistan Reconstruction said that the United States has failed to stabilize Afghanistan despite 16 years of occupation and billions invested in stability programs.

According to the SIGAR report, the US Defense Department and USAID, during this time period spent around $4.7 billion on stabilization initiatives, but the projects failed to improve Afghan government capacity and performance.