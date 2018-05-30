Trump Appoints Austin Miller to Command US Forces-Afghanistan

"Secretary of Defense James N. Mattis has announced that the president has made the following nomination… Army Lt. Gen. Austin S. Miller for appointment to the grade of general, and assignment as commander, Resolute Support Mission, North Atlantic Treaty Organization; and commander, U.S. Forces-Afghanistan," the release said on Tuesday.
According to the SIGAR report, the US Defense Department and USAID, during this time period spent around $4.7 billion on stabilization initiatives, but the projects failed to improve Afghan government capacity and performance.
