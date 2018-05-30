Register
    Iron Dome system intercepts Gaza rockets aimed at central Israel

    Israeli Rocket Sirens Sound Near Gaza Border as IDF Strikes Gaza Targets

    Military & Intelligence
    The Israeli military is "operating in the Gaza Strip," an Israel Defense Forces spokesperson said, adding that "explosions heard" in this area are directly related to the IDF's operations.

    "The IDF is currently operating in Gaza Strip. The explosions heard are related to this activity," the IDF spokesperson said on Twitter. 

    Palestinian media reports have also said that Israeli forces attacked targets in Gaza.

    According to Israeli news site Haaretz, the Israeli Air Force conducted 30 strikes, though it's unclear if this referred to the number of IAF aircraft in the operation, the number of projectiles fired, or the number of targets attacked. 

    Rocket sirens have started alerting residents of potential rocket fire after the IDF announced it was undertaking a military operation. 

    A Snapchat video shows people laughing and joking around near a soccer field before a rocket lands nearby. "Those guys should have been [in] a bomb shelter," said Anna Aronheim, a Jerusalem Post reporter and security consultant.

    ​Israeli reporters have shared footage of what they say is the Iron Dome defense system shooting down incoming mortar and rocket fire. 

    ​Sirens went off in Hof Ashkelon, Sdot Negev and Sha'ar HaNagev Regional Councils, the Israeli military's spokesperson noted.

    An Israeli public broadcaster has shared footage of what he reports is a rocket evading the Iron Dome defenses and hitting Israel. 

