Israeli Rocket Sirens Sound Near Gaza Border as IDF Strikes Gaza Targets

The Israeli military is "operating in the Gaza Strip," an Israel Defense Forces spokesperson said, adding that "explosions heard" in this area are directly related to the IDF's operations.

"The IDF is currently operating in Gaza Strip. The explosions heard are related to this activity," the IDF spokesperson said.

Palestinian media reports have also said that Israeli forces attacked targets in Gaza.

According to Israeli news site Haaretz, the Israeli Air Force conducted 30 strikes, though it's unclear if this referred to the number of IAF aircraft in the operation, the number of projectiles fired, or the number of targets attacked.

Rocket sirens have started alerting residents of potential rocket fire after the IDF announced it was undertaking a military operation.

A Snapchat video shows people laughing and joking around near a soccer field before a rocket lands nearby. "Those guys should have been [in] a bomb shelter," said Anna Aronheim, a Jerusalem Post reporter and security consultant.

Video of rocket launched from the #GazaStrip striking a soccer pitch in southern #Israeli community of Netivot. pic.twitter.com/WKET7gC9PE — Anna Ahronheim (@AAhronheim) May 29, 2018

​Israeli reporters have shared footage of what they say is the Iron Dome defense system shooting down incoming mortar and rocket fire.

More rockets sirens sound in dozens of southern Israeli communities. Video circulating allegedly showing #Israel airstrike in the #GazaStrip following incessant rocket and mortar fire pic.twitter.com/NEGAQL67MD — Anna Ahronheim (@AAhronheim) May 29, 2018 ​​

#BREAKING: Iron Dome missile defence system intercepts rocket launched from Gaza pic.twitter.com/TahPp414PW — Amichai Stein (@AmichaiStein1) May 29, 2018

​Sirens went off in Hof Ashkelon, Sdot Negev and Sha'ar HaNagev Regional Councils, the Israeli military's spokesperson noted.

Sirens were heard in the Hof Ashkelon and Sha'ar HaNegev Regional Councils. The details are being looked into — IDF (@IDFSpokesperson) May 29, 2018

An Israeli public broadcaster has shared footage of what he reports is a rocket evading the Iron Dome defenses and hitting Israel.