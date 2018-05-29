Register
16:07 GMT +329 May 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Colombia's President Juan Manuel Santos

    Colombia to Refrain From Joining NATO Operations Despite Partner Status

    © REUTERS / Tomas Bravo
    Military & Intelligence
    Get short URL
    0 01

    BOGOTA (Sputnik) - Colombia will not participate in NATO military operations after becoming a partner of the alliance, Colombian President Juan Manuel Santos said Tuesday.

    "This program is aimed at creating the integrity of the armed forces. This does not mean that Colombia is becoming a member of NATO. We are not going to participate in NATO military operations," the president explained.

    On Friday, Santos announced that an agreement on the country's partnership with NATO had been concluded, noting that Colombia would become the only country in Latin America to have such a privilege.

    READ MORE: Warsaw Reiterates Proposal to NATO for Land Component Command in Poland

    Colombia's status as a NATO partner will be formalized in Brussels on May 31.

    The country has recently ended the civil war, signing a peace deal with the FARC movement in November 2016 after more than 50 years of clashes, which claimed the lives of hundreds of thousands of people.

    Related:

    Warsaw Reiterates Proposal to NATO for Land Component Command in Poland
    'The US is NATO's Problem Child, Not Turkey' – Ex-Turkish Envoy
    NATO Should Maintain Relationship With Russia to Prevent Accidents - Stoltenberg
    Santos: Colombia to Become First NATO Global Partner in Latin America
    Tags:
    NATO, Juan Manuel Santos, Colombia
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    St. Petersburg Celebrates City Day: Drummers, Bicycles and an Elephant Parade
    St. Petersburg Celebrates City Day: Drummers, Bicycles and an Elephant Parade
    Plan B
    Plan B
    Picture
    Ten Russian Inventions That Will Change the World
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse