WATCH Russian SU-57 Reportedly Launch Cutting-Edge Cruise Missile During Tests

Russian Defense Minister Sergey Shoigu has announced that tests of new cutting edge cruise missiles have been successfully conducted in Syria using Su-57 jets.

A video of an Su-57 jet fighter allegedly launching a Kh-59 Ovod (NATO reporting name: AS-13 "Kingbolt") cruise missile has surfaced on YouTube. The War Zone media outlet claims the projectile was the Kh-59MK2, a modification of the Ovod air-to-surface missile, equipped with an inertial guidance system and a bunker buster or cluster warhead. On May 25, Russian Defense Minister Sergey Shoigu reported about the successful field tests of the cutting-edge Su-57 jet fighter, as well as new missiles, in Syria.