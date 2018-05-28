Russian Strategic Missile Troops Gain New Capabilities for Nuclear Deterrence

MOSCOW (Sputnik) – The share of modern weapons in the Russian Strategic Missile Troops increased up to 66 percent, which provides them with new capabilities for nuclear deterrence, Commander of the Russian Strategic Missile Troops Col. Gen. Sergei Karakayev said.

“Implementation of the 2017 plans on rearmament of formations and units of the Strategic Missile Troops allowed to increase the share of modern samples of missile weapons up to 66 percent and to provide the Strategic Missile Troops with new capabilities for nuclear deterrence,” Karakayev told the Krasnaya Zvezda newspaper of the Russian Armed Forces.

He added that the Strategic Missile Troops were also getting a large number of additional equipment.

Earlier, Russian President Vladimir Putin said that Russia would also keep up its efforts to enhance the navy's role in nuclear deterrence.

The president added that Russia continues to supply its naval fleet with the latest weapons, communications systems, intelligence and targeting equipment in accordance with the state armament program.

Russia is actively modernizing its armaments and military equipment. According to the Russian Defense Ministry, it is planned to spend 20 trillion rubles ($352.3 billion) on the 2018-2027 armament program.