Register
04:43 GMT +327 May 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    BREAKING:
    A new multi-role Russian MiG-35 fighter lands during its international presentation at the MiG plant in Lukhovitsy outside Moscow, Russia, January 27, 2017

    A Winged Frontiersman: MiG-35 to Cover Russian Forces from Air

    © REUTERS / Maxim Shemetov
    Military & Intelligence
    Get short URL
    0 10

    All updated information about Russia’s new aviation fighter jet, currently in its testing stages.

    "It's lightweight, modern, deadly and darn maneuverable," Russian media wrote about the new MiG-35 jet. If tests go smoothly, the first machines will enter service in 2019. While the plane is a deep modernization of the MiG-29 which first took flight some 35 years ago, it is an entirely different machine when graded on battle capabilities.

    The main purpose of the new fighter is local air superiority on a relatively small part of a frontline, as remote raids are for Su-27 and Su-35s. The MiG-35 acts closely to ground actions, protecting infantry and armor against enemy aircraft, covering rear objects and disrupting enemy's air reconnaissance. These fighters are intended to be based close to the frontlines, where air bases are typically prepared with only the basest of necessities. With this in mind, the MiG-35 has inherited the MiG-29's qualities of reliability and ease of maintenance.

    MiG-35
    © Photo: Russian Aircraft Corporation "MiG"
    UAC: Next-Gen MiG-35 Fighter Jet Commences Flight Tests (VIDEO)
    While the new plane resembles its predecessor on the outside, it's very different inside the airframe. Its Zhuk-A active electronically scanned array (AESA) can track up to 30 targets at distances of up to 200 km. It features an electronic control system (the MiG-29s were controlled mechanically). New advanced engines include thrust vectoring nozzles. The MiG-35 features both a built-in and a container optical locator system (OLS) which allow aiming weapons, like radar, but without any emissions, and are therefore undetectable. Targeting is projected on the pilot's helmet.

    The aircraft has an increased payload, fuel capacity, engine resources, all while reducing the cost of flying per hour some 2.5 times from its predecessor.

    In flight capability, the MiG-35 surpasses it's main competition, the US F-16C Block 50/52. The MiG-35, which NATO has dubbed Fulcrum-F, can travel up to 2560 km/h (well over the F-16 2120 km/h limit) and can achieve altitudes up to 17,5 km (over 15,2 km of F-16).

    The MiG-35 maximum takeoff mass is 29,7 tons (over 21,7 of F-16). Both planes have an auto cannon and 9 so-called hardpoints.

    ​The engine, however, is the plane's greatest advantage. Vectoring thrust nozzles allow the plane to perform complex maneuvers which only the super-maneuverable Su-35 could accomplish. The ability to achieve swift, unexpected maneuvers allows the MiG-35 to get behind an enemy position, useful in tactical maneuvering.

    An Israeli Air Force F-16 jet fighter in flight over Israel 1980.
    © AP Photo/ Str/HO
    Hypothetical War Scenario: Who Would Prevail, Iran or Israel?
    The Strizhi (Swifts) performance flight group will be the first to test the new plane, as the group is tasked with developing tactics for the new machine. The MiG-35s will then be dispatched to the Russian Air Force. According to some media reports, the cutting edge aircraft will be based in the Moscow and Kursk oblasts. This means that the MiG-35 will be able to support Russian ground forces in the unlikely event of a military conflict on Russia's western borders. The Russian Air Force — a branch of the Russian Aerospace Forces — is expected to receive some 30 of the new MiG-35 aircraft before 2020.

    A primary build for the new airframe is the MiG-35S, a one-seat fighter. A two-seat version will be called the MiG-35D, and will be used as training planes."This light fighter is very economical," stated Viktor Bondarev, commander of Russia's Aerospace Forces. "It is fit for training pilots both in the academia and the military itself, and for familiarizing with all kinds of piloting techniques, maneuvers, all armaments."

    ​The makers of the MiG-35 are also researching the viability of developing a ship-based version of the plane. It has been reported that the KRET concern has adapted the new BINS-SP-2 deck landing system for the new aircraft. This system would allow navigation even though satellite or ground services are unavailable, and would suggest to pilots certain maneuvers.

    Out of 56 nations that currently run MiG-29s, about half have expressed interest in procuring the MiG-35. India would potentially be the largest potential importer. Countries that fly MiG-29s have the required infrastructure to maintain MiG-35s, according to Russian media.

    Related:

    Russian Company to Negotiate MiG-35 Fighter Jet Supplies to Latin America, Asia
    Russia's Cutting-Edge MiG-35 Fighter Jet Shows Its Skills at 2017 MAKS
    Russian Defense Ministry to Purchase MiG-35 Multipurpose Fighter Jets From 2018
    'Maneuverable and Reliable': MiG-35 to Steal the Show at MAKS-2017 (VIDEO)
    Tags:
    fighter jet, MiG-35, MIG, Russian Aerospace Forces, Russia
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    School’s Out for Summer: Russian Schoolers Celebrate Last Bell
    School's Out for Summer: Russian Schoolers Celebrate Last Bell
    The Nuke is Not Enough
    The Nuke is Not Enough?
    Picture
    Ten Russian Inventions That Will Change the World
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse