Coming to You With the Wash of Waves: New Russian Submarine to Merge With Ocean

The concept of the submarine has already been accepted and its construction is set to start in 2018, with the last unit of the first batch slated for completion by 2025.

If Russian "Black Hole" hunter submarines weren't enough of a headache for Western navies (a pair of such subs reportedly prevented a British submarine from firing Tomahawk missiles at Syria), a new stealth sub is being developed by the Russian United Shipbuilding Corporation. (USC)

The notorious "Black Hole" Kilo-class submarines earned their nickname because they emit almost no sound while operating submerged. According to USC chief Alexei Rakhmanov, the new "Husky" nuclear-powered submarine will merge with oceanic noise and at the same time will be able to operate at far greater distances from Russian bases than the diesel-powered Kilo-class subs.

The new submarine's design and concept have already been approved and now the construction bureau is working on its combat characteristics. According to the Russian Navy's Deputy Commander-in-Chief on Armaments Vice-Admiral Viktor Bursuk, the construction of the new Husky submarines is planned for the period 2018-2025.