Register
18:20 GMT +325 May 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    The third ship of the Landing Craft Utility (LCU) Mk IV project

    India Bolsters Naval Might at Andaman, Nicobar Islands

    CC BY-SA 2.5 / Indian Navy / The third ship of the Landing Craft Utility (LCU) Mk IV project
    Military & Intelligence
    Get short URL
    0 10

    As the Narendra Modi government reinforces its involvement in a range of strategically located port facilities around the Indian Ocean region, augmenting the strength of the Andaman and Nicobar Islands has become crucial.

    New Delhi (Sputnik) — The Indian Navy has commissioned its fourth Mk IV landing craft, namely IN LCU L54, at Port Blair as part of New Delhi's plan to improve its military capabilities at India's Andaman and Nicobar Islands close to the Strait of Malacca — the world's busiest shipping route.

    This is the second 830-ton amphibious vessel commissioned at the country's only tri-service command. The ship was domestically designed and built by the state-owned Garden Reach Shipbuilders and Engineers (GRSE).

    READ MORE: India Holds Massive Military Exercise Near Chinese Trade Chokepoint

    Male, the capital of Maldives
    © Sputnik / Irina Ryapolova
    Maldives' Growing Inclination to China a Big Challenge - Indian Navy Chief
    The ship has a complement of five officers, 41 sailors and is capable of carrying a total of 160 troops. The ship is capable of transporting various kinds of combat equipment such as the T72 main battle tank, armored vehicles and equipment.

     "These ships, based at the Andaman and Nicobar Command, can be deployed for multirole activities like beaching operations, search and rescue, disaster relief operations, supply and replenishment and evacuation from distant islands," the Indian Navy said in a statement on Friday.

    The remaining four ships of the same class are in advanced stages of construction at a government-owned shipyard in Kolkata and are scheduled to be inducted over the next year and a half, according to the Indian Navy.

    READ MORE: India to Base Its Fighter Jets on Andaman & Nicobar Islands in Bengal Bay

    The Defense Ministry and GSRE had signed a $310 million contract for eight MK IV class ships in September 2011. The first LCU of this class was commissioned in March 2017. For the last two years, India has massively enhanced its naval capabilities at the Andaman and Nicobar Command. Apart from the three LCUs, a floating dock for warships and one P-8i (submarine killer aircraft) have also been deployed by the command to keep an eye on China's naval movement.

    Related:

    Russia, Italy Vying for Indian Navy's $5 Billion Minesweeper Contract
    Quad Partners Will Not Defend India Against China - Indian Navy Chief
    Maldives' Growing Inclination to China a Big Challenge - Indian Navy Chief
    Indian Navy Il-38 Plane Succesfully Makes Emergency Landing Near Moscow - Source
    Tags:
    Indigenous, amphibious assault ship, military exercise, tanks, Indian navy, Strait of Malacca, India, Indian Ocean
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Meet the Inhabitants of Taiga Debris: Reindeer, Herders and Shamans of Mongolia
    Meet the Inhabitants of Taiga Debris: Reindeer, Herders and Shamans of Mongolia
    XOXO, The Don
    XOXO, The Don
    Picture
    Ten Russian Inventions That Will Change the World
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse