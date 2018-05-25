UAC: Next-Gen MiG-35 Fighter Jet Commences Flight Tests (VIDEO)

ST.PETERSBURG (Sputnik) - Russia’s United Aircraft Corporation (UAC) has begun flight tests of the next-generation MiG-35 multirole jet, the company’s president told Sputnik.

"It is already being tested," Yuri Slyusar, who also chairs the aircraft maker’s management board, confirmed.

The MiG-35 is a multipurpose generation fighter and an advanced derivative of the original MiG-29М/М2 fighter, featuring improved combat capabilities and flight performance characteristics. It is capable of reaching speeds of up to 2,700 kilometers per hour (1,700 miles per hour) and having a combat radius of 1,000 kilometers.

Last year, UAC CEO said that mass production of the MiG-35 4++ generation multirole fighter would begin in the next two years following the end of tests.

UAC reportedly considers cooperation not only with the Russian Aerospace Forces, but also with the foreign partners in the next two or three years.

The latest Russian advanced MiG-35 multirole fighter jet could be reportedly in demand in the Middle East and may soon be presented to a number of potential buyers from the region.