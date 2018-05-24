Register
02:19 GMT +324 May 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Fighters of Ukrainian volonteer Azov battalion take part in military exercises not far southeastern Ukrainian city of Mariupol, on February 27, 2015

    Kiev May Launch Offensive in Donbass During FIFA World Cup - Reports

    © AFP 2018 / GENYA SAVILOV
    Military & Intelligence
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    DONETSK (Sputnik) - Soldiers of the Ukrainian army captured by Donetsk People's Republic's (DPR) forces claimed on Wednesday that Kiev might launch an offensive in Donbas during the 2018 FIFA World Cup Finals in Russia.

    The operational command of the DNR organized a briefing in Donetsk with captured Ukrainian soldiers Vasily Zhimilinsky and Vitaly Chmil. They spoke about the circumstances under which they were captured and answered reporters' questions. Both soldiers confirmed that they had not been influenced by the Donetsk side.

    "We were told that an offensive would begin either on the eve of the presidential election in Russia, as the snow melted and the land dried up, or during the World Cup. All this was discussed, they even said that there was an order and it was all a matter of time. We were given more ammunition and fuel… the commander also told us that before the offensive, Javelin anti-tank missile systems would be delivered to each unit of the front line," Zhimilinsky said.

    Donetsk after shelling
    © Sputnik / Irina Gerashchenko
    Massive Increase in Truce Breaches in Donbass an Alarming Sign - EU Envoy
    Chmil confirmed the facts of the preparation of Kiev's forces for an offensive. Both captured soldiers confirmed the presence of artillery systems at the positions of the Ukrainian army's frontline.

    Representatives of the DPR operational command explained that one of those captured was declared to have deserted by the command of the Ukrainian armed forces, although both soldiers were captured on the battlefield, but on different occasions and in different sectors of the contact line.

    The conflict in Donbas started in 2014, when Ukrainian authorities launched a military operation against the self-proclaimed Donetsk and Luhansk People's Republics that refused to recognize the new government in Kiev, which came to power after what they considered to be a coup. In February 2015, the warring parties signed the Minsk peace accords to end the fighting in the region, but the situation has remained tense, with both parties accusing each other of ceasefire violations.

    Related:

    Bus Explosion in Donbass Kills One, Injures Two - Local Militia Representative
    Over 500 Ukraine Troops Serving in Donbass Killed Themselves – Prosecutor
    UK Activists Picket Ukrainian Embassy on Anniversary of Donbass Operation
    Russia's Representative to OSCE Slams Ukraine's Donbass Law
    Ukraine's President Signs Donbass Reintegration Law
    Tags:
    military, provocation, offensive, 2018 FIFA World Cup, Donbass, Ukraine
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    An artwork by urban artist 'Elle' is pictured as part of the first 'Berlin Mural Fest 2018', where national and international urban artists create a large open-air gallery to enrich urban spaces, in Berlin, Germany, May 21, 2018
    Walls of Art of First 'Berlin Mural Fest 2018'
    Sticks and Stones and Summits
    Sticks and Stones and Summits
    Picture
    Ten Russian Inventions That Will Change the World
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse