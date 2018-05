The Russian Defense Ministry has released a video of Borey-class nuclear submarine Yuri Dolgoruky launch a salvo of Bulava ballistic missiles at targets in Russia’s Far East.

The Russian Northern Fleet has said in a statement that it was the first time that a Borey-class submarine had launched so many missiles in a salvo, and that the success of this operation confirms the reliability of both the submarine and Bulava submarine-launched ballistic missiles.

The submarine launched its payload while running below the surface of the White Sea, at targets located at the Kura testing grounds on the Kamchatka Peninsula.