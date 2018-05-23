New US Strategy Envisages Hacking Enemy Missile Launchpads - Reports

However, the unclassified report to Congress does not reveal names of potential adversaries. Meanwhile, the experts, whom the media outlet consulted with, point to North Korea and Iran as possible targets.
"The United States reserves the right to undertake left-of-launch actions against adversary offensive missiles when faced with [the threat of an imminent missile attack against the United States, our allies and partners, or other important U.S. interests]," the document said, without defining the notion of an "imminent threat."
The new revelation thereby confirms the March 2017 New York Times reports that the Pentagon was considering adding cyberwarfare to its antiballistic missile arsenal.
