New US Strategy Envisages Hacking Enemy Missile Launchpads - Reports

Washington seeks to embrace a new concept that stipulates the use of cyberwarfare to disable adversary missiles before they leave their launchpad in case of an imminent missile threat against the United States, The Daily Beast reported, citing the Pentagon’s document from May 2017.

However, the unclassified report to Congress does not reveal names of potential adversaries. Meanwhile, the experts, whom the media outlet consulted with, point to North Korea and Iran as possible targets.

"The United States reserves the right to undertake left-of-launch actions against adversary offensive missiles when faced with [the threat of an imminent missile attack against the United States, our allies and partners, or other important U.S. interests]," the document said, without defining the notion of an "imminent threat."

© AP Photo / Department of Defense, Cherie Cullen US Places Cyberattacks on Par With Traditional Warfare Via Cyber Command Reform

According to the media outlet, the new strategy represents a more cost-effective approach, compared to the development of interceptors to destroy incoming ballistic missiles, and reduces the burden on the domestic missile shield.

The new revelation thereby confirms the March 2017 New York Times reports that the Pentagon was considering adding cyberwarfare to its antiballistic missile arsenal.