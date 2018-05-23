Register
23 May 2018
    This is an aerial view of the five-sided Pentagon building, headquarters of the United States Department of Defense, in Arlington, Va., in 1975

    Cellphones Away! Pentagon Issues New Restrictions on Electronic Devices

    © AP Photo /
    Military & Intelligence
    0 01

    Though not an all-out ban, the US Department of Defense on Monday approved new restrictions on how cellphones and other electronic devices should be handled when classified information is being discussed inside the Pentagon.

    Obtained by the Associated Press, the memo dictating the new requirements states that cellphones must be powered off and placed inside storage containers outside of secure areas where sensitive matters are being discussed. The restrictions also cover laptops, tablets, smartwatches and other electronic devices that are able to transmit information wirelessly, have a "self-contained power source" and are portable.

    "In this day and age, with the level of threat-based technologies, most of those devices should never get anywhere near a classified workspace," Garry Reid, the Pentagon's director for defense intelligence, told AP. "We know that mobile wireless devices have recording capabilities and cameras and it's not appropriate for those to be in secure workspaces. So we have to put control procedures in place."

    Pentagon animated video details the events surrounding the October 4, 2017 ambush on US and Nigerien forces while they hunted for a Daesh sub-commander.
    © Screenshot/Pentagon/WashingtonPost
    WATCH: Pentagon Reveals Dramatic Last Moments of Cornered US Forces in Niger

    The decision to revamp the restrictions came in January after it was revealed that fitness trackers and other devices had the ability to zero in on the locations of servicemembers and military bases.

    In addition to the new restrictions, which take effect immediately, random security inspections will be established in classified areas. For those who dare ignore the new restrictions, get ready to say goodbye to security clearances or access to the Pentagon.

    Not every military official will be walking about the building naked, mobile-wise. Senior officials given government-issued mobile devices will be able to get around the new restrictions if the camera, microphone and wireless connections can be disabled.

    The policy will not apply to devices that have minimal storage and transmission capabilities, such as key fobs used for medical alerts, or cars or home security systems, according to AP.

    An estimate for the new storage container renovations has not yet been announced.

    Officials are expected to reconvene at a later date to address the matter of fitness trackers that do not have wireless technology or contain microphones.

