Register
23:55 GMT +322 May 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    F-35B fighter jet

    UK Pilots in Final Preparations to Fly F-35s to New Home Across the Pond

    © AP Photo / Ross D. Franklin
    Military & Intelligence
    Get short URL
    201

    With less than three weeks before UK pilots stationed at a South Carolina Marine Corps base are scheduled to cross the Atlantic with four F-35 fighter jets in June, the pilots are getting in as much training as possible on the jets before the aircraft reach their initial operational capability milestone later this year.

    The initial operational capability (IOC) is the point at which an aircraft's ability to effectively employ a weapon, item of equipment or a system that is manned by a trained military unit is tested and reviewed by officials, according to Military Factory.

    As the fighter jets are expected to cross the pond anytime between June 5 and June 10, weather permitting, Wing Cmdr. Scott Williams, the UK's senior national representative at South Carolina's Marine Corps Air Station Beaufort, told Defense News that his pilots are undergoing additional training and making sure their planned UK home base in Marham, England, "is able to take and operate that airplane."

    Flight Lieutenant Kirsty Moore poses in front of a Hawk aircraft at the Royal Air Force base at Scampton, England, Thursday Nov. 12, 2009, after being named as the first female pilot to serve with the Red Arrows, the RAF's aerobatic team.
    © AP Photo / Simon Dawson
    'Defining Moment' for RAF as Women to Serve in Close Combat Roles for First Time

    "We are at a point now where we believe we can do that," he told the outlet. "And the final thing… that is really driving it all, is that it gives us more time in the UK to do that — build up to the IOC."

    "We train at a very basic F-35 level that's common across the two services," Williams noted, adding that the only differences in training between American and British pilots is that they'll occasionally attend different briefings.

    According to the publication, as the four F-35Bs make their way to the UK, they will be accompanied by an Airbus A330 tanker that will refuel the fighter jets during the flight.

    Though it's unclear exactly what the Royal Air Force (RAF) will be looking for when it comes to the IOC test, Williams told Defense News that examinations will involve suppression of enemy air defenses, and defensive and offensive air actions.

    The UK has already committed to purchasing some 48 F-35s, with another 138 fighters to be paid for at a later time.

    The BBC reported that the F-35s will replace the Tornado GR4s at the RAF Marham base, which will retire from service in 2019. The Tornado GR4s are currently deployed in operations over northern Iraq and Syria.

    Related:

    'UK Military, Deep State Pushing for White Helmets' - Analyst
    UK’s BAE to Build 7,000 ‘Precision Kill’ Laser-Guided Rockets for US Military
    UK Gives Nod to Macron's Military Intervention Force Initiative - Minister
    UK to Deploy Over 190 Servicemen for Decontamination in Salisbury - Military
    Russian Observers to Inspect Military Activity in UK
    Tags:
    F-35B, F-35, US Air Force, Britain's Royal Air Force, United Kingdom, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Power Blooming: What Flowers Global Leaders Prefer
    Power Blooming: What Flowers Global Leaders Prefer
    Fear Factor: Iranian Edition
    Fear Factor: Iranian Edition
    Picture
    Ten Russian Inventions That Will Change the World
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse