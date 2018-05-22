Russian Submarine Conducts Salvo-Launch of 4 Ballistic Missiles for 1st Time

According to the statement, the launch was carried out from a submerged position in the White Sea targeting the Kura testing grounds on the Kamchatka peninsula.
"All set tasks have been accomplished. The launch confirmed technical characteristics and the reliability of the Borey-class strategic submarine as well as the Bulava sea-based ballistic missile system," the statement said.
The video below shows Russian nuclear submarine Yuri Dolgoruky going through the Arctic ice.
