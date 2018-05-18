Register
18 May 2018
    China's first domestically built aircraft carrier, Type 001A, competes sea trials

    WATCH: China's Second Aircraft Carrier Heads Home After Completing Sea Trials

    © Screenshot/CCTV
    Military & Intelligence
    China's first domestically built aircraft carrier, Type 001A, returned to the Dalian Shipyard Friday after completing its sea trials, which began May 13.

    Footage of the carrier was released by state broadcaster CCTV, along with a summary that claimed the various tests undertaken had "reached the anticipated goals," the South China Morning Post reported.

    The outlet's recordings offer an inside peek at the carrier's monitors and computers and what is speculated to be the vessel's propulsion system. A view of the carrier's bulbous bow was also seen in the CCTV video.

    ​Song Zhongping, a Hong Kong-based military expert, told the Post that engineers from the Dalian Shipbuilding Industry Corporation and People's Liberation Army-Navy will now review the results of the sea trials.

    In this undated photo released by China's Xinhua News Agency, a carrier-borne J-15 fighter jet lands on China's first aircraft carrier, the Liaoning
    © AP Photo / Xinhua, Zha Chunming
    China's Liaoning Carrier Group Conducts Military Tests in Yellow Sea

    "Engineers from the builder will work together with the PLA-Navy for the tests until it is handed over to the PLA-Navy," Song said, noting that tests assessing electronics and radars might go on for another six to 12 months.

    Following the carrier's return to the shipyard, maritime officials in Liaoning revealed that restrictions would be placed on parts of the Bohai and Yellow Sea until May 25 due to military activities. This, according to the Post, suggests more tests are on the horizon.

    The carrier, which has yet to be officially named, will become the second aircraft carrier in the PLA-Navy once engineers complete all necessary testing. China has one functioning aircraft carrier already, the Liaoning, built from a Soviet-era Russian hull.

    As Sputnik previously reported, several Chinese media outlets have suggested that the PLA needs a total of six carriers, in order to form convoys and strike groups to advance China's interests in the region. However, no official word has been given on the matter.

