Register
23:16 GMT +317 May 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    B-1B Lancer disengages from a KC-135 Stratotanker after refueling after airstrikes on Islamic State jihadists in Syria

    Lethal Upgrade: Cannons, Lasers Could Be Added to US B-1B Lancers

    © AFP 2018 / US AIR FORCE
    Military & Intelligence
    Get short URL
    121

    The US Air Force’s (USAF) B-1B Lancer bombers – one of three bombers used by the United States – may soon get another upgrade: Boeing is exploring the option of adding a mounted weapons system to the belly of the aircraft, upping the capabilities of US’ most weapons-laden bomber.

    Boeing has been granted a patent for the new design, reportedly meant to help the bomber take on additional roles with enhanced close-air support. Weapons being considered by the company include a "machine gun, a chain gun, a cannon, an autocannon, a rail gun, a projectile firing device, or a laser weapon," according to the patent. 

    The artist rendering of Northrop Grumman B-21 Long Range Strike Bomber (LRS-B)
    © YouTube/Stealthb2777
    US Air Force Reveals Where Secretive B-21 Bombers Will Be Stationed

    The bomber's supersonic speeds won't be hindered by the new addition, either. "By mounting the weapons system within a weapons bay, the aircraft may operate at supersonic speeds when the weapons system is retracted, extended, or both," the patent states. "By including a weapons system on board an aircraft, functionality of the aircraft may increase and the aircraft may gain additional capabilities. For example, a bomber may be able to provide close-air support or better support ground troops."

    "There are currently no plans or customer requirements to install this specific system. However, the USAF has asked Boeing to innovate and Boeing is responding," Lori Rasmussen, a spokeswoman at Boeing told Military.com Monday.

    But Boeing isn't just creating solutions to problems that don't exist. Experts who spoke with Military.com characterized the plan as responsive to concerns of troops on the ground, who want human eyes doing the targeting. 

    Boeing KC-46 Pegasus
    © Wikipedia / Ken Fielding
    Boeing Offers Behind-the-Scenes Look at New $240 Mln KC-46 (VIDEOS)

    "They don't trust that a precision-guided weapon from a Reaper, F-16, B-1 or whatever is going to hit the right target at the right time and not hit them. They want guns with the operators overhead," a defense analyst told Military.com.

    "When our teams bring forward ideas that could have future value for our customers, we will submit a patent application, even when there is no explicit customer requirement for the innovation," Rasmussen said.

    The new weapons could also help the bomber fight off retirement, which is scheduled for 2036, and potentially cut the Air Force's spending by using more of the cheaper weapons and fewer precision-guided bombs.

    Related:

    Boeing Preparing Two Bids for US Navy’s Drone Tanker Contract
    WATCH Blood-Chilling Footage of Boeing 777 Engine Falling Apart Mid-Flight
    Boeing Vows to Take Action Against Bombardier After Losing Trade Row in US
    Boeing Wins Multimillion Contract to Supply US Air Force With New Small Bombs
    Boeing Offers Peek at Next-Generation US Navy Drone Prototype
    Tags:
    B-1B Lancer, Boeing
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Beginning of Holy Month of Ramadan Across the Globe in Photos
    Beginning of Holy Month of Ramadan Across the Globe in Photos
    Get Out Out of Here
    Get Out Out of Here
    Picture
    Ten Russian Inventions That Will Change the World
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse