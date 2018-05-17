WATCH: Circling US Drones Bombard Taliban Column Near Farah, Afghanistan

The US Air Force's new MQ-9 Reaper drones killed about 28 Taliban fighters Wednesday, Task and Purpose reports, revealing the carnage in footage posted on the US Forces Afghanistan Twitter account. The drones circled the battlefield from far overhead, striking Taliban forces in conjunction with the Afghan Air Force, which used its new A-29 Super Tocano ground attack aircraft and Mi-17 Hip attack helicopters, said Army Lt. Col. Martin O'Donnell, a spokesperson for Operation Resolute Support.
All comments
Show new comments (0)