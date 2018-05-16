Register
12:59 GMT +316 May 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Cybercrime

    Denmark Spends Big on 24/7 Digital Defense Amid 'Very Serious' Threats

    CC0
    Military & Intelligence
    Get short URL
    101

    At present, one in eight cyberattacks against Denmark is successful. With a new strategy involving 25 initiatives, including an around-the-clock center, to the tune of DKK 1.5 billion ($240 million), the Danish government is poised to fight off digital threats.

    A new strategy for cyber defense and information security has been presented by Danish Defense Minister Claus Hjort Frederiksen, Innovation Minister Sophie Løhde and Industry Minister Brian Mikkelsen, the Berlingske newspaper reported.

    The overall goal of the strategy is to step up the protection of authorities, businesses and individuals from cyberattacks. According to the strategy involving 25 concrete initiatives building on the Defense Agreement 2018-2023, the Danish government will invest a total of DKK 1.5 billion ($240 million) to bolster the country's cyber defense and information security.

    According to the Danish government, six sectors are particularly vulnerable to cyberattacks. It concerns the energy sector, transport, telecommunications, finance, health and maritime traffic.

    "The threat of hackers and IT criminals targeting citizens, businesses and authorities has moved very close and the digital attacks are becoming more and increasingly advanced. With this strategy, we will strengthen our ability to defend society from cyberattacks," Innovation Minister Sophie Løhde said.

    READ MORE: Norway Claims Iranian Hackers Target Research Top Brass

    Defense Minister Claus Hjort Frederiksen has called the strategy a natural extension of the Defense Agreement prioritizing the area of cyber security. He also reiterated his previous claim that Russia and cybercriminals were the biggest threat.

    ​Industry Minister Brian Mikkelsen has stressed the importance of never being caught off guard for the sake of protection of businesses. According to Mikkelsen, the strategy is crucial for increasing productivity, thus securing the foundation of Danes' common prosperity.

    Part of the strategy involves a 24-hour national cybercrime center, which will be responsible for monitoring of the most vital of digital networks and IT systems and notifying the authorities about ongoing and potential threats.

    Another feature of the strategy is to boost Danes' knowledge of how to protect themselves from digital attacks. Accordingly, more emphasis will be placed on cybersecurity training in all stages of the Danish education system, ranging from primary school to university.

    READ MORE: Denmark Spotlights Biggest Threats — Cyberattacks, Russia, Terrorism

    Meanwhile, a recent survey of Danish businesses and organizations carried out by the Danish Society of Engineers' IT subsidiary IDA-it has found that one in eight attempted cyberattacks is successful. Two out of three businesses admitted having been on the receiving end of cyberattacks within last year.

    A recent evaluation by the Center for Cyber Security, a subdivision of Denmark's national police security agency PET, described the threat against Denmark from cyber espionage and cybercrime as "very serious" in its annual evaluation published on Monday.

    According to PET, a serious threat comes from foreign states and criminal networks that carry out online attacks in an attempt to access state secrets or personal data. PET stressed that only around a third of cyberattacks are reported to the authorities.

    Related:

    Norway Claims Iranian Hackers Target Research Top Brass
    Denmark Spotlights Biggest Threats - Cyberattacks, Russia, Terrorism
    Tags:
    hacking, cyber security, Scandinavia, Denmark
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Awkward Moments of 71st Cannes Film Festival
    Awkward Moments of 71st Cannes Film Festival
    Trump Spiked
    Trump Spiked
    Picture
    Ten Russian Inventions That Will Change the World
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse