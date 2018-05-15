Register
19:22 GMT +315 May 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    BREAKING:
    German chancellor Angela Merkel (C) poses next to Surgeon General Michael Tempel (L) and commander Dirk Moellmann (2L) and members of the German army Rapid Medical Response Forces Command in Leer, northern Germany, on December 7, 2015

    NATO's 'Two Percent Is Not Fetish': Merkel Hints at Larger Defense Budget

    © AFP 2018 / PATRIK STOLLARZ
    Military & Intelligence
    Get short URL
    0 10

    Ahead of the German Parliament’s debates on military spending, Angela Merkel has said that raising funds up to NATO’s required 2 percent of GDP is "not beyond the imagination." Germany’s failure to meet the demand has been an apple of discord between Berlin and other alliance members, foremost Washington.

    Speaking to top army officers, the head of the German government has promised significantly higher military spending in the next few years. She pointed out that NATO’s requirements, pushed by Germany’s allies, to spend 2 percent on defense wasn’t "completely beyond the imagination." At a gather she last attended six years ago, Merkel said that this was about the credibility of Germany. She also addressed the concerns of those who oppose higher military spending and their narrative suggesting that progressing towards the 2 percent target could lead to the militarization of Germany." According to the chancellor this is an issue of necessity.

    "The people with proper expertise… of course know that this 2 percent is not some kind of fetish that has nothing to do with our Bundeswehr. Rather, they know that such a sum is necessary to meet our international tasks and to provide domestic defense," said Merkel, cited by the AP news agency.

    She stressed that the world is becoming more uncertain, complicated by an unclear balance of power. Merkel recalled that the German government earlier provided 2.3 percent of its GDP (gross domestic product) for military expenditures according to recommendations from the alliance. The current spending on the Bundeswehr equals 1.24 percent of GDP, although in 2014 Germany was among those NATO states, which committed itself to 2 percent target.

    READ MORE: German Foreign Minister Concerned Over Merkel’s Plan to Raise Military Spending

    Germany's Defense Minister Ursula von der Leyen, who spoke at the meeting along with Merkel, pointed out German’s total input, noting that Berlin has a higher number of troops than many other allies. She has also insisted on more funding.

    “By the NATO summit in Brussels, we will show that we want to achieve a 1.5 percent share of defense spending by 2025," von der Leyen revealed.
    However, speaking about NATO guidelines, she also added that the financial figures should not be the only focus. With the world’s ninth-highest military budget, Germany will provision 38.5 billion euros on defense this year; in 2019 this number will rise by more than 2 billion euros, up to 41.5 billion.

    These announcements have come just a day before Germany’s parliamentary debates on defense spending. Earlier, the 2 percent increase had been blocked by the Social Democratic Party, which Merkel’s Christian Democratic Union had to partner with to build a new government, in the coalition agreement.

    This has faced strong criticism among Germany’s NATO allies, first of all the US. Washington, which according to NATO’s stats, spends 3.6 percent of its GDP, insists that its partners should reach the agreed guidelines by 2024 at the latest. Donald Trump has long bemoaned the situation within the alliance, when only 5 of 28 members follow the 2 percent guideline and repeated his criticism following talks with Merkel this April.

    “Other countries should be paying more, and I’m not saying Germany alone. NATO is wonderful but it helps Europe more than it helps us, and why are we paying a vast majority of the costs?” Trump said, commenting on the issue.

    Related:

    'Merkel Responsible for Terrible Condition of Germany's Military' - Lawmaker
    German Foreign Minister Concerned Over Merkel’s Plan to Raise Military Spending
    Merkel, Hollande Use Brexit as Chance to Unify EU's Military
    Tags:
    budget, military spending, NATO, Ursula von der Leyen, Angela Merkel, Germany
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Two Sides of Israeli-Palestinian Conflict: Embassy's Opening Amid Violent Protests
    Two Sides of Israel-Palestinian Conflict: Embassy Opening Amid Violent Protests
    Dinner Served
    Dinner Served
    Picture
    Ten Russian Inventions That Will Change the World
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse