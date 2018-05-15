Register
14:08 GMT +315 May 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    BREAKING:
    T-72 B3 tanks

    EXCLUSIVE: NATO Arms Dealer Attempted to Buy Russian Weaponry for Iraq in 2015

    © Sputnik / Sergey Pivovarov
    Military & Intelligence
    Get short URL
    0 50

    Documents leaked to Sputnik today indicate a surge in the interest of Iraqi authorities in Russian armaments in 2015, with a NATO arms dealer attempting to purchase billions of dollars of Russian military hardware on Baghdad's behalf.

    The documents, which include a letter of interest (LoI) from International Armour – a NATO licensed arms dealer in Greece – were leaked to Sputnik today by a European businessman.

    READ MORE: NATO Fears 'Moscow's Eye' Amid S-400 Deal With Turkey — German Media

    International Armour (NATO Cage Code G2181) operates additional offices in the UK, Serbia and Cyprus, and attempted to purchase an array of Russian weaponry – including 50,000 AK-47 assault rifles, 5,000 SVD sniper rifles, 200 tanks of the T-72 range, and 50 9M133 Cornet anti-tank guided missiles (ATGM) launchers – in the second quarter of 2015.

    Details within the documents tying the businessman and his company to the attempted procurement deal have been hidden, at his request.

    • International Armour's leaked letter of interest (LoI) sent on May 19, 2015 (page 1 of 3)
      International Armour's leaked letter of interest (LoI) sent on May 19, 2015 (page 1 of 3)
      © Sputnik /
    • International Armour's leaked letter of interest (LoI) - Page 2 of 3
      International Armour's leaked letter of interest (LoI) - Page 2 of 3
      © Sputnik /
    • International Armour's leaked letter of interest (LoI) - Page 3 of 3
      International Armour's leaked letter of interest (LoI) - Page 3 of 3
      © Sputnik /
    • Iraq arms request (page 1 of 2)
      Iraq arms request (page 1 of 2)
      © Sputnik /
    • Iraq arms request (page 2 of 2)
      Iraq arms request (page 2 of 2)
      © Sputnik /
    1 / 5
    © Sputnik /
    International Armour's leaked letter of interest (LoI) sent on May 19, 2015 (page 1 of 3)

    Another document, in which Iraqi authorities tasked International Armour with acquiring the aforementioned list of Russian arms on its behalf, was also leaked to Sputnik on Tuesday.

    The businessman added that Baghdad’s strong interest in Russian weaponry underscores the strength of Russia’s defense industry and the superiority Russian and Soviet-era weapons enjoy over NATO alternatives, in terms of value for money.

    Speaking on the condition of anonymity, the businessman said it’s normal for defense contractors who don’t have access to Rosoboronexport – Russia’s state exporter of military hardware and other technologies – to approach him for access to Russia’s defense industry, but he described such a large order of Russian armaments by a NATO arms dealer as “unusual” and suggested there could be a more sinister motive behind the attempted procurement of Russian arms, without elaborating.

    T-90 tank
    © Sputnik / Dmitry Korobeinikov
    Putin, Maliki Discussed Supplying Russian T-90 Tanks to Iraq
    Last July, Moscow confirmed it had received an order from Iraq for an unspecified number of T-90 tanks, Jane’s Defense Weekly reported, citing Russia’s Izvestia newspaper.

    Baghdad is believed to have opted to bolster its defense capabilities with Russia’s T-90 tanks instead of the US-manufactured M1 Abrams tank due to the lower unit cost of the T-90, and a dispute with Washington over the presence of M1 Abrams tanks in the hands of Iraq’s Popular Mobilization Units (PMUs) – a series of Iran-backed militias.

    It’s unclear if International Armour had any involvement in Iraq’s recent acquisition of T-90 tanks from Russia. 

    READ MORE: US Confirms Nine American Abrams Tanks in Hands of Iranian Militias

    Related:

    NATO Doesn't Want New Cold War, Arms Race With Russia - Stoltenberg
    NATO Troops on Russian Borders Foster Mistrust, Arms Race - Senior M5S Member
    Merkel's Government Increased Arms Exports to Countries Beyond EU, NATO
    Tags:
    T-90, leaked documents, military, arms, International Armour, NATO, Rosoboronexport, Russian Government, Iraq, Russia, United Kingdom, Greece
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Two Sides of Israeli-Palestinian Conflict: Embassy's Opening Amid Violent Protests
    Two Sides of Israel-Palestinian Conflict: Embassy Opening Amid Violent Protests
    Dinner Served
    Dinner Served
    Picture
    Ten Russian Inventions That Will Change the World
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse