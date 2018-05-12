WATCH Russian Aerobatic Teams Show Off Maneuvers in Dazzling Performance

The airshow is dedicated to the 80th anniversary of the Center for Display of Aviation Equipment, which is located at the Kubinka airbase on Moscow's outskirts.

The renowned aerobatic teams Strizhi (the Swifts) and Russkiye Vityazi (the Russian Knights) are performing at the Kubinka airbase, with Su-27 fighter aircraft and MiG-29 fighter jets taking part in the show.

Sokoly Rossii (Falcons of Russia) and Berkuty (Golden Eagles) aerobatic teams are also set to show off their skills during the event.

The Strizhi are used to flying the MiG-29 Fulcrum fourth-generation fighter jets, while the Russkiye Vityazi use the Su-27 and Berkuty — Mi-28H helicopters.

