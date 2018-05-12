Russian Vessel Poised for Historic Port Call in Papua New Guinea

"The Perekop training ship will make a historic business port call in Port Moresby. This will be the first port call by a Russian military ship in the history of Russian-Papua New Guinean relations," he said.
Учебный корабль ВМФ РФ «Перекоп» впервые совершит деловой заход в Порт-Морсби: https://t.co/c0iUjXq0XM pic.twitter.com/r2OtTxS9PU— Телеканал "Звезда" (@zvezdanews) 12 мая 2018 г.
The warship with a crew of more than 200 cadets will arrive in the capital of the southwestern Pacific nation next Wednesday and will reportedly stay there through Saturday.
