Yemeni Forces Launch Another Missile at Saudi Base Near Najran

A domestically made Badr-1 ballistic missile was fired by Yemeni forces at the Saudi base in al-Darb, near the southern border city of Najran, according to a report by Yemen's al-Masirah television network later that day.

No information on casualties was immediately available, Press TV reported.

The attack comes just a day after Yemeni forces fired two Badr-1 missiles at a Saudi military compound and an electronic warfare center in the same region.

While Yemeni forces regularly fire ballistic missiles at Saudi Arabian territory in retaliation for the Saudi-led war on Yemeni territory, it is difficult to correctly estimate the extent of damage caused by these attacks. Saudi officials claim they have intercepted all such attacks, but PressTV quotes a 2017 report by the New York Times that provides evidence that at least one Yemeni missile hit deep within Saudi territory, evading the US-made Patriot missile defense systems deployed by Riyadh.

The Saudis claimed they diverted that attack, which they said targeted an airport near the capital of Riyadh.

Meanwhile, the United Nations Human Rights office warned that last month was the deadliest so far this year in Yemen, with a "sharp" increase in civilian casualties. According to the UN, 22.2 million people in Yemen are in need of food aid, including 8.4 million threatened by severe hunger, because of the Saudi blockade of essential imports by the war-torn country.