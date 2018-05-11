Register
22:47 GMT +311 May 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    General view of the Saudi border city of Najran. (File)

    Yemeni Forces Launch Another Missile at Saudi Base Near Najran

    © AFP 2018 / FAYEZ NURELDINE
    Military & Intelligence
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    Yemeni Army forces fired a homemade ballistic missile at a Saudi military base near the border city of Najran Friday.

    A domestically made Badr-1 ballistic missile was fired by Yemeni forces at the Saudi base in al-Darb, near the southern border city of Najran, according to a report by Yemen's al-Masirah television network later that day.

    No information on casualties was immediately available, Press TV reported.

    Nuclear weapons
    © Photo : Pixabay
    Nuclear-Armed Saudi Arabia Can 'Start a Nuclear Race in Middle East' - Scholar
    The attack comes just a day after Yemeni forces fired two Badr-1 missiles at a Saudi military compound and an electronic warfare center in the same region.

    While Yemeni forces regularly fire ballistic missiles at Saudi Arabian territory in retaliation for the Saudi-led war on Yemeni territory, it is difficult to correctly estimate the extent of damage caused by these attacks. Saudi officials claim they have intercepted all such attacks, but PressTV quotes a 2017 report by the New York Times that provides evidence that at least one Yemeni missile hit deep within Saudi territory, evading the US-made Patriot missile defense systems deployed by Riyadh.

    The Saudis claimed they diverted that attack, which they said targeted an airport near the capital of Riyadh.

    Meanwhile, the United Nations Human Rights office warned that last month was the deadliest so far this year in Yemen, with a "sharp" increase in civilian casualties. According to the UN, 22.2 million people in Yemen are in need of food aid, including 8.4 million threatened by severe hunger, because of the Saudi blockade of essential imports by the war-torn country.

    Related:

    Yemen Mulls Turning to UN to Drive UAE Out of Socotra Island
    Saudi-Led Strikes on Yemen Presidential Office Kill 15, Injure 55 (PHOTO, VIDEO)
    Saudi Defenses Intercept Two Missiles Fired From Yemen - Reports
    Tensions Rise on Yemen's Socotra as UAE Deploys More Troops
    Tags:
    ballistic missile, Saudi Arabia, Yemen
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    This Week in Pictures: May 5 - May 11
    This Week in Pictures: May 5 - May 11
    Commitments Under Duress?
    Commitments Under Duress?
    Picture
    Ten Russian Inventions That Will Change the World
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse