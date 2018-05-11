Maiden Flight of Russia's New Mi-38T Helicopter Set for May

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russia's new Mi-38T military helicopter designed for airborne troops will take to the skies this month, a spokesperson for a Kazakh factory with the Russian Helicopters aviation giant told Sputnik.

"The plan is to see the helicopter, which is being adapted to the Defense Ministry’s requirements, take off on its maiden flight in May," the spokesperson for Kazan Helicopters said Thursday.

​Russian Helicopters, the country’s only helicopter-maker and a leading global producer, said the new multirole chopper will be supplied to the Defense Ministry in October-December 2018.

It is different from the original Mi-38 helicopter in that it comes with additional fuel tanks to allow a wider flight range and can be outfitted with means of military communication.