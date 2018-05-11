Maiden Flight of Russia's New Mi-38T Helicopter Set for May

"The plan is to see the helicopter, which is being adapted to the Defense Ministry’s requirements, take off on its maiden flight in May," the spokesperson for Kazan Helicopters said Thursday.
Mi-38-2 @ #HeliRussia2017 (c) E.Gorgeev #helicopter #avgeek pic.twitter.com/9sH3adBQbp— Max Grishin (@GrishinMax) 1 июня 2017 г.
Russian Helicopters, the country’s only helicopter-maker and a leading global producer, said the new multirole chopper will be supplied to the Defense Ministry in October-December 2018.
It is different from the original Mi-38 helicopter in that it comes with additional fuel tanks to allow a wider flight range and can be outfitted with means of military communication.
All comments
Show new comments (0)