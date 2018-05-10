Register
13:21 GMT +310 May 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Israeli soldiers are seen next to the border fence on the Israeli side of the Israel-Gaza border, as Palestinians protest on the Gaza side of the border, Israel April 5, 2018

    'Like a Tiger': Hamas Leader Vows Strong Protests at Gaza Rally

    © REUTERS / Amir Cohen
    Military & Intelligence
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    Palestinians make their demand to return to homes or places their forebears fled or were forced out of a prerequisite for any peace agreement with the Jewish state.

    On Wednesday, the Hamas leader in Gaza, Yahya Sinwar, vowed a “decisive” protest on the Israeli border next week as part of an ongoing campaign to end Israel’s decade-old blockade of the Palestinian enclave.

    Addressing hundreds of young supporters Sinwar rejected international calls to end the weekly rallies taking place along the fence separating Gaza Strip from the Jewish state.

    “We can’t stop these protests. We are supporting, even leading, them,” he said. The protests will be “like a tiger running in all directions,” Sinwar warned.

    A mass rally is scheduled there for Monday where demonstrators will demand an end to the Israeli closure of Gaza and their right to return to the homes and sites Palestinians were forced to abandon during Israel’s war for independence in 1948.

    Palestinian protesters evacuate a wounded woman during clashes with Israeli troops along Gaza's border with Israel, Friday, April 13, 2018.
    © AP Photo / Adel Hana
    'State of War': Israel Argues Human Rights Law Doesn't Apply to Gaza Protests
    The Palestinians demand this right not only for the tens of hundreds of refugees who are still alive, but also for their descendants, who number in the millions.

    Israel rejects the notion of a mass “right of return” arguing that an influx of millions of Palestinians would seal the end of the Jewish nation-state.

    Monday’s Nakba Day rally, when Palestinians will be marking 70 years of displacement, caps six weeks of protests, which were further fueled by President Donald Trump’s decision to move the US embassy to Jerusalem.

    Israel justifies its ongoing blockade of Gaza Israel by the need to prevent Hamas attacks at the border and attempts to breach it.

    READ MORE: Hamas Reportedly Ready for Talks on Gaza Truce With Israel

    According to Gazan health officials, 48 Palestinians have been killed and hundreds have been wounded from gunfire since protests and clashes erupted along the Gaza border on March 30.

    Israel defends its right to open fire at demonstrators arguing that the ongoing protests taking place near the Gaza fence amount to an “act of war.”

    Related:

    Palestinians Launch Burning Kites From Gaza, Israel Reports Retaliatory Strike
    Hamas Reportedly Ready for Talks on Gaza Truce With Israel
    Tags:
    Hamas leader, warning, rally, protests, Hamas, Yahya Sinwar, Gaza Strip, Israel
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Moscow's 2018 Victory Day Military Parade in Photos
    Moscow's 2018 Victory Day Military Parade in Photos
    Commitments Under Duress?
    Commitments Under Duress?
    Picture
    Ten Russian Inventions That Will Change the World
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse