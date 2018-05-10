Pentagon Awards $550Mln to Install McAfee Security Software Worldwide

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - Three US consulting firms will share a contract worth more than a half-billion dollars to provide McAfee security solutions to Pentagon and intelligence offices worldwide, the Defense Department said in a press release.

"This agreement will provide McAfee brand name hardware, software, and services for Department of Defense (DoD), US intelligence community, and Coast Guard activities worldwide," the release said on Wednesday.

International Systems Marketing, DLT Solutions, and EC America will share a contract worth more than $550 million to supply the products and services, the release added.

"The products provided will meet functional requirements and capabilities for: client, data and server protection; data loss prevention; vulnerability management; email gateway security; and network intrusion prevention," the Defense Department said.

The US federal government is currently replacing all Kapersky Lab products that it previously used, following a September2017 Department of Homeland Security ban ordering all state agencies and departments to stop using them over their potential threat to internal cybersecurity.

Kaspersky has repeatedly refuted cyber-espionage allegations and has attempted to fight the ban in US courts.