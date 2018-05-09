18-Year-Old US Navy Seaman Missing in Singapore

A 18-year-old US Navy seaman has been missing in Singapore since Sunday after going ashore with a friend.

Monday morning, Jodi Brown wrote on Facebook, "My Brother [Seth Woods] is currently missing in Singapore. He has been missing for 30 hours so if anyone hears from him please let my family know… we don't know much info but his shipmates are looking."

​Lieutenant Commander Arlo Abrahamson, spokesperson for the US 7th Fleet in Singapore, told Channel News Asia that the Navy is aware that Woods went missing Sunday.

"The US Navy is aware of the situation and looking into the matter," he said, noting that the sailor was on USS Oklahoma City, one of 35 active United States Navy Los Angeles-class submarines, before he went missing.

Brown told Channel News Asia that it is unlikely that Woods purposefully ran away.

"We just want him found safely," she told the news source. "He has a niece and a nephew to get back to, please help us find him," she added.