UK’s BAE to Build 7,000 ‘Precision Kill’ Laser-Guided Rockets for US Military

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - UK-based BAE Systems won $175 million to develop more than 7,000 Advanced Precision Kill Weapon System (APKWS) Laser-Guided Rockets for the US armed forces, the company said in a press release on Monday.

"This latest award was made under the Navy’s 2016 $600 million… contract, which is the contracting vehicle to supply APKWS to the US Navy, US Marine Corps, US Army and US Air Force as well as an increasing number of allied nations," the release said.

The agreement boosts the numbers to be delivered by more than 7,000 units, according to the release.

APKWS technology transforms standard 2.75-inch (70-millimeter) rockets into precision munitions by installing the guidance kit between the warhead and engine of an unguided rocket, the company said.

On Monday, the US Army awarded Lockheed Martin a contract worth some $828 million for Guided Multiple Launch Rocket System (GMLRS) weapons and related equipment.