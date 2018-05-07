BrahMos Supersonic Cruise Missiles to Feature Indian Quad Launchers

Furthering its quest to localize the production of the world’s deadliest missile, India has successfully designed and built a rototype of the 'Quadruple Canisterized Inclined Launcher' or Quad Launcher for BrahMos missiles.

New Delhi (Sputnik) – The Quad Launcher, built by the Indian private defense firm L&T Defense (the defense arm of Larsen & Toubro, or L&T), is suitable for warships which have space constraints to accommodate a Vertical Launch Module, thus making the supersonic cruise missile more flexible, enabling it to operate from any kind of naval ship in the world with a bit of fine tuning.

L&T Defence has already handed over the Quad Launcher prototype to BrahMos Aerospace — a joint venture between Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) of India and NPO Mashinostroyenia (NPOM) of Russia.

The launcher provides better firepower than the twin canister, deck mounted launchers and is capable of supporting and launch four missiles in a single or Salvo mode.

"With this smart launcher, eight missiles (four on the right and four on the left side of the ship) can be launched simultaneously. Though we have yet to get the order from the navy, we have started work. We have invested in technology, knowledge and future business. We are just waiting for the order," Sudhir Kumar Mishra, CEO of BrahMos Aerospace said.

In the last year, Indian industry has helped enormously in integrating local components in the BrahMos missiles. BrahMos Aerospace aims to achieve 75 percent localization within the next six months from the current 65 percent domestic components that go into its production.

"Last March, we flight tested the India-made seeker, and the booster also would be shortly tested in about two months. We would be reaching a localization of about 85 percent in this," Sudhir Kumar Mishra added.

BrahMos also expects to soon test the missile using the solid propellant booster developed by Indian scientists which would take BrahMos closer to Mach 3 in cruise phase. The two-stage missile system uses a solid propellant booster to achieve supersonic speed in the first stage while at the second stage the liquid ramjet takes the missile closer to Mach 3.5 speed in cruise phase. Indian and Russian scientists have also been working to enhance the speed of the missile to Mach 7 i.e. seven times faster than the speed of sound.

Airframes of the missile will also be manufactured in India. Last December, Indian scientists, with help from Russia, announced that they had locally developed specialty aluminum alloy that can be used in the construction of the airframe and fuel tank so that the manufacturer will not have to import the alloy from abroad.