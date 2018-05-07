Israel on Edge Over Possible Missile Attack by Iran After April Strike - Reports

Israeli security officials believe Iran may be preparing a missile attack in retaliation for the April 9 strike on Syria’s T-4 airbase, in which seven Iranians were killed.

Israeli media reported Sunday, citing defense officials, that Tel Aviv is bracing for possible missile strikes by Iran from sites inside Syria.

According to security personnel, Iran is likely to attempt a retaliatory missile attack against military targets in northern Israel following last month's strike on the T-4 base in Syria.

Military expert Roni Daniel said the country's intelligence suggested Iran would use Shiite militias already deployed in Syria, along with Hezbollah, seeking to avoid exposing itself as the perpetrator, the Jerusalem Post reported.

Although Israeli officials believe Iran could attempt a major attack, security experts doubt Tehran would seek to trigger a full-scale conflict, suggesting it would rather limit strikes to military targets.

During a government meeting on Sunday, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu addressed the possibility of a military conflict with Iran.

READ MORE: Syria's Hama and Aleppo Bombed by Israel With US-Made Missiles — Reports

"We are not interested in escalation, but we are prepared for any scenario," he said. "We would stand firmly against Iran, and it is better sooner than later."

Youtube / Al Jazeera Mubasher ‘God is With Us’: WATCH Palestinians Try to Break Through Israel Border Fence

According to information from the Russian Ministry of Defense, two Israeli F-15 jet fighters attacked Syria's T-4 airbase on April 9, killing seven Iranians operating in the country. The strike came in response to allegations that an explosive drone was sent into Israeli air space from the base, according to the Times of Israel.

Israel claims that Iran has military forces in Syria that it intends to use against Israel. Tehran denies the allegations, claiming that it is only sending military advisors to the Arab Republic.

After the attack on the base, Israel reportedly placed its F-15s on high alert. The Iranian Foreign Ministry has promised a response to the attack.

"The Zionist entity will sooner or later receive the necessary response and will regret its misdeeds," Bahram Qasemi, a spokesman for Iran's Foreign Ministry, said at an April 16 press conference.