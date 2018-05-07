Israel on Edge Over Possible Missile Attack by Iran After April Strike - Reports

Israeli media reported Sunday, citing defense officials, that Tel Aviv is bracing for possible missile strikes by Iran from sites inside Syria.
According to security personnel, Iran is likely to attempt a retaliatory missile attack against military targets in northern Israel following last month's strike on the T-4 base in Syria.
Although Israeli officials believe Iran could attempt a major attack, security experts doubt Tehran would seek to trigger a full-scale conflict, suggesting it would rather limit strikes to military targets.
During a government meeting on Sunday, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu addressed the possibility of a military conflict with Iran.
"We are not interested in escalation, but we are prepared for any scenario," he said. "We would stand firmly against Iran, and it is better sooner than later."
Israel claims that Iran has military forces in Syria that it intends to use against Israel. Tehran denies the allegations, claiming that it is only sending military advisors to the Arab Republic.
After the attack on the base, Israel reportedly placed its F-15s on high alert. The Iranian Foreign Ministry has promised a response to the attack.
"The Zionist entity will sooner or later receive the necessary response and will regret its misdeeds," Bahram Qasemi, a spokesman for Iran's Foreign Ministry, said at an April 16 press conference.
