16:58 GMT +305 May 2018
    The crew of the Russian Aerospace Forces MiG-31 have conducted simulated firing of Kinzhal hypersonic aeroballistic missile with a small radar signature and high maneuverability

    MiG-31 With Kinzhal Missiles Unveiled by Putin Ready for Combat Use - MoD

    Russian Defence Ministry
    Military & Intelligence
    2151

    MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Ten MiG-31 interceptors (NATO reporting name: Foxhound) with Kinzhal ("Dagger") hypersonic missiles able to penetrate air defense are on trial combat duty and ready for use, Russian Deputy Defense Minister Yuriy Borisov said.

    "MiG-31 is the carrier [of Kinzhal hypersonic missile], this aircraft is the most suitable for speeding up this missile to the required speeds at the right altitudes. To confirm that it is not some kind of exotic thing: today 10 aircraft are on trial combat duty and are ready for use depending on the situation," Russian Deputy Defense Minister Yuriy Borisov told the Zvezda broadcaster.

    According to Borisov, it is one of four weapons, about which Russian President Vladimir Putin told in his address to the parliamentarians earlier in the year.

    "This is a modern weapon: a hypersonic missile of increased range, which, in fact, can penetrate air defense and anti-missile defense systems. It is invulnerable and has very serious fighting power and potential," Borisov specified.

    Air Arctic Drills
    Youtube / Sputnik
    Take a Deep Breath and Enjoy Mig-31, Su-24 Drills in the Arctic
    The supersonic interceptor aircraft Mikoyan MiG-31 is still recognized as one of the fastest combat jets in the world, even though it was created during Soviet times. The jet is capable of intercepting cruise missiles and their launch aircraft, including low flying missiles and giving strategic support in areas without air defense systems.

    Tags:
    missiles, aircraft, MiG-31, Russian Defense Ministry, Russia
    News

