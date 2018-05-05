Seoul Assures Bolton No Plans to Change South Korea Defense Ties With US

"The two ambassadors reaffirmed that there are no plans to change the United States — Republic of Korea bilateral defense posture in the Republic of Korea [South Korea]," the readout said on Friday.
Chung was briefing Bolton on the outcome of the summit meeting between South Korean president Moon Jae-in and North Korea’s leader Kim Jong-un.
The two officials started preparations for Moon’s visit to the White House on May 22, according to the readout.
Earlier, Moon Jae-in dismissed the possibility of withdrawing US troops stationed in the country in the event of signing a peace treaty with North Korea, saying that the presence of US forces in South Korea was "a matter for the South Korea-US alliance".
