Seoul Assures Bolton No Plans to Change South Korea Defense Ties With US

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - South Korea’s national security chief Chung Eui-yang told US National Security Adviser John Bolton there are no plans to change South Korea’s defense relationship with the United States, the White House said in a readout.

"The two ambassadors reaffirmed that there are no plans to change the United States — Republic of Korea bilateral defense posture in the Republic of Korea [South Korea]," the readout said on Friday.

Chung was briefing Bolton on the outcome of the summit meeting between South Korean president Moon Jae-in and North Korea’s leader Kim Jong-un.

Bolton and Chung also discussed US President Donald Trump’s upcoming meeting with North Korean leader Kim and agreed to maintain frequent communication in the coming weeks, the White House said.

The two officials started preparations for Moon’s visit to the White House on May 22, according to the readout.

Earlier, Moon Jae-in dismissed the possibility of withdrawing US troops stationed in the country in the event of signing a peace treaty with North Korea, saying that the presence of US forces in South Korea was "a matter for the South Korea-US alliance".