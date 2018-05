The annual parade devoted to the victory over Nazi Germany takes place on the 9th of May and is always preceded by massive drills, when all sorts of Russian military vehicles can be seen in the city.

Moscow's residents could see various Russian warplanes flying through the city sky as they prepare for the upcoming annual Victory Day parade to take place on Red Square on May 9, marking the day when Nazi Germany was defeated by the Soviet army and its allies in 1945. Among the aircraft on display were the Mig-31K fighter jets armed with new cutting-edge hypersonic "Kinzhal" (Dagger) missiles that can reach Mach 10 speeds and evade enemy missile defenses.