Register
04:15 GMT +302 May 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Lockheed F-35

    Money Pit: Lockheed Opens New F-35 Plant, Soaks Up Another $1B from Pentagon

    © Flickr/ Lockheed Martin
    Military & Intelligence
    Get short URL
    201

    The F-35 Joint Strike Fighter program continues to suffer from technical issues and cost overruns, but that hasn’t stopped the Pentagon from awarding Lockheed Martin a $1.4 billion sustainment contract for the fifth-generation aircraft this week.

    The company has also opened a brand new facility in Florida to produce parts for the F-35, evidencing how Lockheed can accrue vast legislative support for the F-35 via informal quid pro quo agreements to put facilities in different lawmakers' states, ultimately leading to higher employment.

    "I couldn't be more proud, it's going to create close to 100 new jobs," Charlie Crist (D-FL) said at the ribbon-cutting ceremony at the new Florida plant on Monday.

    F-35A in Alaska
    © US Air Force, Airman 1st Class Isaac Johnson
    Pentagon Halts F-35 Deliveries Again Over Repair Cost Squabble

    US President Donald Trump took aim at the most expensive weapons program in US history. "The F-35 program and cost is out of control. Billions of dollars can and will be saved on military (and other) purchases after January 20th," Trump tweeted in December 2016.

    This may have been before Trump learned that the F-35 enterprise is responsible for more than 146,000 jobs in the US across 45 states, the Chicago Tribune reported in December 2016, citing company officials. Texas, Georgia, Florida, Arizona and California play major roles in testing the plane and manufacturing its many components.

    While the government and the contractor are notorious for floating the promise of lower costs in the future, "Trump is unlikely to squeeze more blood out of this rock," analyst Todd Harrison of the Center for Strategic and International Studies told the Chicago Tribune at the time.

    In a news release this week, Lockheed Vice President for F-35 Global Sustainment Bridget Lauderdale said, "we are taking aggressive actions to improve the F-35 aircraft availability and reduce sustainment costs. As the sustainment system matures and the size of the operational fleet grows, we are confident we will deliver more capability at less cost than legacy aircraft."

    Two separate US government watchdogs are outlining problems with the engines used in their F-35 jet fighters - one finding the systems unreliable and another citing dozens of violations in its quality assurance inspection.
    © Flickr/ Samuel King Jr
    ‘Not Coming Down Fast Enough’: Pentagon Unsatisfied With Lockheed’s F-35 Prices

    Lockheed Martin and the government have disputed everything from the plane's cost per unit to fixing an issue on its production lines.

    "We could seal this deal faster. We could. They chose not to, and that's a negotiating tactic," Vice Admiral Mat Winter said in March, adding, "we don't know to the level of granularity that I want to know — what it actually costs to produce this aircraft."

    Related:

    F-35 Still Loses Dogfights Against Cold War-Era F-15s in Exercises
    You Alive, F-35? Only Half of US' Most Expensive-Ever Fighter Jets Flight Ready
    Pentagon: F-35 Can Achieve Missile Defense Capability if More Money Spent
    Turkey Expects F-35 Delivery Soon, But Greeks, Armenians Seek to Block Deal
    F-35 Sales Drive Lockheed Profits Up, But Pentagon Still Blocking Deliveries
    Tags:
    Donald Trump, Florida
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Peace, Labor, May! How Soviet People Celebrated International Worker's Day
    Peace, Labor, May! How Soviet People Celebrated International Worker's Day
    Tantrum
    Tantrum
    Picture
    Ten Russian Inventions That Will Change the World
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse