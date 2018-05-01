Register
22:47 GMT +301 May 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    This 13 December, 2004 US Navy handout image shows the conventionally powered aircraft carrier USS John F. Kennedy (CV 67) as she returns to her homeport of Mayport, Florida

    New US Aircraft Carrier With ‘No Good’ ‘Digital’ Catapult 75 Percent Done

    © AFP 2018 / US NAVY/PH3 Joshua Karsten
    Military & Intelligence
    Get short URL
    201

    The United States’ second Ford-class aircraft carrier is officially 75 percent of the way from being completed after shipbuilding crews laid the 827-ton forward section of the boat.

    Huntington Ingalls announced Monday that construction of the USS John F Kennedy is inching closer to the finish line. The USS Kennedy will eventually join the USS Gerald Ford as the first two Ford-class nuclear-powered ships in the US Navy's surface fleet.

    Super Hornet Conducts EMALS take off aboard the USS Gerald Ford.
    © US Navy/YouTube
    USS Ford Tests ‘No Good’ Electromagnetic Aircraft Launch System (VIDEO)

    In late March, the Congressional Research Service reported that the USS Kennedy is expected to be delivered in the fall of 2024 and that US lawmakers allocated the funding for the roughly 100,000-ton vessel in 2013. The carrier will eventually host up to 90 combat aircraft above and below deck at any given point in time.

    Sam LaGrone, a USNI News editor who has tracked the Ford-class program for several years, told Sputnik Radio that "The biggest difference between the Ford and the Nimitz-class aircraft carriers of the previous generation is its ability to launch aircraft."

    "The entire aircraft carrier is designed around the idea that it can launch 30 percent more aircraft during a particular period than the Nimitz-class," the journalist said. "That's kind of the central idea behind the Ford versus the Nimitz."

    The advanced carrier features new technologies that are still in their infancy, such as electromagnetic launch mechanisms to boost fixed-wing planes during takeoff — and at a rapid clip no less. This is part of the impetus for the program itself, as the USNI News editor explained.

    US President Donald Trump once vented to TIME Magazine about a conversation he'd had with a Navy official about his disappointment in the next-generation EMAL [electromagnetic aircraft launch] system, despite this component being one of the new ship's most important technological advances.

    USS Gerald Ford
    © US Navy/Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Ridge Leoni
    ‘Spectacular Debacle’: New US Supercarrier USS Gerald Ford Finally Hits Open Seas

    "You know the catapult is quite important. So I said ‘what is this?' ‘Sir, this is our digital catapult system.' He said well, ‘We're going to this because we wanted to keep up with modern [technology].' I said ‘You don't use steam anymore for catapult?' ‘No sir.' I said, ‘Ah, how is it working?' ‘Sir, not good. Not good. Doesn't have the power. You know the steam is just brutal. You see that sucker going and steam's going all over the place, there's planes thrown in the air,'" Trump said in a March 2017 interview with TIME.

    "It sounded bad to me. Digital. They have digital. What is digital? And it's very complicated, you have to be Albert Einstein to figure it out. And I said, ‘And now they want to buy more aircraft carriers.' I said, ‘What system are you going to be?' ‘Sir, we're staying with digital.' I said, ‘No you're not. You going to goddamned steam, the digital costs hundreds of millions of dollars more money and it's no good,'" Trump recollected.

    As it turns out, the Navy is sticking with EMALS or "digital," as Trump called it. After years of development delays, naval aviators on the USS Ford were literally jumping with joy after the first time the EMALS helped an F/A-18 liftoff from the ship.

    Related:

    US Navy Wants to Skip ‘Shock Testing’ of New Aircraft Carrier, Pentagon Protests
    Future Force? Chinese Shipmaker Leaks Aircraft Carrier, Nuclear Sub Plans
    US Aircraft Carrier to Dock in Vietnam Port for First Time Since 1964
    Is the Admiral Kuznetsov Really the 'Worst Aircraft Carrier in the World?'
    Chinese Aircraft Carrier Leads Massive Drills in South China Sea
    Tags:
    EMALS, Ford-class aircraft carriers, aircraft carrier, US Navy, Donald Trump
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Peace, Labor, May! How Soviet People Celebrated International Worker's Day
    Peace, Labor, May! How Soviet People Celebrated International Worker's Day
    Tantrum
    Tantrum
    Picture
    Ten Russian Inventions That Will Change the World
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse