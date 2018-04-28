Russia's Rostec to Keep Annual Arms Exports at $13 Bln Despite US Sanctions

Rosoboronexport has been consistently selling arms worth about $13 billion annually in the past few years.
"Thirteen billion is a very high level. Especially if we take into account the sanctions, under which Rosoboronexport has to work for the past three years. We must keep these numbers," Viktor Kladov, Rostec's director for international cooperation and regional policy, said.
He went on saying that Russia is also ready to discuss with Malaysia an allocation of a loan for purchasing of the next batch of fighter jets, however the tender has not been announced yet.
In 1995, Russia delivered to Malaysia 18 MiG-29 jets, and between 2007 and 2009 Malaysia procured 18 Su-30MKM planes
