Russia's Rostec to Keep Annual Arms Exports at $13 Bln Despite US Sanctions

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - State arms exporter Rosoboronexport (part of Russia's Rostec state corporation) is planning to maintain annual exports of weaponry at around $13 billion despite the US sanctions, a senior Rostec official said in an interview with Sputnik.

Rosoboronexport has been consistently selling arms worth about $13 billion annually in the past few years.

"Thirteen billion is a very high level. Especially if we take into account the sanctions, under which Rosoboronexport has to work for the past three years. We must keep these numbers," Viktor Kladov, Rostec's director for international cooperation and regional policy, said.

READ MORE: Russia's Rostec Says Its Participation in Farnborough Airshow in Question

He went on saying that Russia is also ready to discuss with Malaysia an allocation of a loan for purchasing of the next batch of fighter jets, however the tender has not been announced yet.

© Sputnik / Alexei Malgavko Russia's Rostec CEO Allows for Possibility of Selling S-400 Air Defense Systems to US

"We always proceed from the fact that we are ready to discuss mutually beneficial terms with our partners. And the Malaysian side knows this. At the moment, the tender for procurement is not announced, so there is no point in talking about any specific things now. Yes, I repeat, we are ready to consider various options, including lending supplies," Kladov pointed out.

In 1995, Russia delivered to Malaysia 18 MiG-29 jets, and between 2007 and 2009 Malaysia procured 18 Su-30MKM planes