Coalition Airstrikes on Yemen Capital Kill Houthi Leaders – Reports

DOHA (Sputnik) - A Saudi-led coalition operating in Yemen has launched a dozen airstrikes at a rebel camp in Sanaa killing several Houthi leaders, Saudi media reported Saturday.

The coalition struck the Najda camp near the Houthi defense ministry in northern Sanaa, as well as the government building in the Sabin neighborhood and a political intelligence office, the Sabk newspaper said.

© AP Photo / Hani Mohammed Alleged VIDEO of Saudi Airstrike Killing Houthi Political Leader Appears Online

Saudi media identified one of the dead as Abdul Hakim al-Khaiwani, a senior military figure who ranks 36th on the Saudi wanted list.

The airstrikes came hours after a coalition spokesman said a Houthi ballistic missile was intercepted on its way to the southwestern Saudi city of Najran. The Saudi state-run SPA news agency said the fragments had not caused damage.

Earlier this week, Houthi rebels announced the death of Saleh al-Samad, head of Yemen's Supreme Political Council and one of the leaders of the Ansar Allah group, as a result of another Saudi-led coalition airstrike.

Yemen has been engulfed in a violent civil war between the government, headed by President Abd Rabbuh Mansur Hadi, and the Houthi movement. Since 2015, the Saud-led coalition, consisting mostly of Persian Gulf countries, has been carrying out airstrikes against the Houthis at Hadi’s request; the rebels, in turn, were allied with Yemen’s former President Ali Abdullah Saleh, who was killed in December 2017.