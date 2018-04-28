Coalition Airstrikes on Yemen Capital Kill Houthi Leaders – Reports

The coalition struck the Najda camp near the Houthi defense ministry in northern Sanaa, as well as the government building in the Sabin neighborhood and a political intelligence office, the Sabk newspaper said.
The airstrikes came hours after a coalition spokesman said a Houthi ballistic missile was intercepted on its way to the southwestern Saudi city of Najran. The Saudi state-run SPA news agency said the fragments had not caused damage.
Earlier this week, Houthi rebels announced the death of Saleh al-Samad, head of Yemen's Supreme Political Council and one of the leaders of the Ansar Allah group, as a result of another Saudi-led coalition airstrike.
Yemen has been engulfed in a violent civil war between the government, headed by President Abd Rabbuh Mansur Hadi, and the Houthi movement. Since 2015, the Saud-led coalition, consisting mostly of Persian Gulf countries, has been carrying out airstrikes against the Houthis at Hadi’s request; the rebels, in turn, were allied with Yemen’s former President Ali Abdullah Saleh, who was killed in December 2017.
All comments
Show new comments (0)