Register
00:28 GMT +328 April 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Yars MIRV-equipped ICBM, on its mobile Kamaz transporter

    Russia Reduced Its Nukes by Over 85% Under Non-Proliferation Treaty – Ministry

    © Sputnik / Sergey Pyatakov
    Military & Intelligence
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russia has decreased its nuclear arsenal by more than 85 percent under the Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons (NPT), the Russian Foreign Ministry said on Friday.

    The relevant statement has been delivered by the Russian delegation at the Second Session of the Preparatory Committee for the 2020 Review Conference of the NPT Parties, which was held in Geneva on Thursday.

    "The issues of nuclear disarmament are high on the agenda of the NPT review process. Our country is committed to building a world free of nuclear weapons. Russia has already made an unprecedented contribution to nuclear disarmament by having decreased its nuclear arsenal by more than 85%," the statement read.

    German Chancellor Angela Merkel meets U.S. President Donald Trump on the eve of the G-20 summit in Hamburg, Germany, July 6, 2017
    © REUTERS / Matthias Schrader,POOL
    US State Secretary: Washington Might Leave Iran Nuclear Deal in May
    Moscow fully complies with the New Strategic Arms Reduction Treaty (START) with the United States, but could not confirm that the latter has also been strictly implementing the obligations.

    "Unfortunately, we cannot confirm that the other Party to the Treaty has also reached the set limits. The figures declared by the US have been reached not only by actually reducing the arms, but also through manipulations that are incorrect from the point of view of the Treaty. Specifically Washington has unilaterally removed from the accountability under the Treaty 56 Trident II SLBM launchers and 41 B-52H heavy bombers by declaring them as converted. However, the so-called conversion has been conducted in such a way that Russia cannot confirm its results as it is specified in the New START Treaty," the Foreign Ministry noted.

    Earlier in the week, Moscow said Washington covered up its own flaws by claiming that it strictly complied with international arms control agreements, while accusing a number of countries of violating these deals. It also said the United States deliberately distorted the provisions of Russia's military doctrine concerning the possibility of nuclear weapons use.

    US Acting Assistant Secretary of State for Arms Control Anita Friedt in response to Russia’s comments told Sputnik on Wednesday that the US State Department has not yet read the Russian comments, but will study them in the near future.

    Related:

    Russia, China and Iran Need To Be Included in Any Talks on Nuclear Deal – Expert
    Collapse of Iran Nuclear Deal to Nip EU Projects in the Bud – Ex-Diplomat
    Poland Plans to Safeguard Iran Nuclear Deal During in UNSC – Foreign Minister
    Cutting-Edge Security Measures on Modern Russian Nuclear Power Plants
    Tags:
    nuclear non-proliferation, nuclear arsenal, START treaty, Russian Foreign Ministry, Russia
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    North Korea's Leader Kim Jong-un Meets South Korea's President Moon Jae-In
    North Korea's Leader Kim Jong-un Meets South Korea's President Moon Jae-in
    Tantrum
    Tantrum
    Picture
    Ten Russian Inventions That Will Change the World
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse