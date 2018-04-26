Register
22:50 GMT +326 April 2018
    This US Air Force file photo obtained 07 March 2002 shows an Air Force AC-130 gunship on a training exercise

    US Special Ops Command: Electronic Weapons Are ‘Disabling’ US Aircraft in Syria

    The commander of US Special Operations complained during a recent speech in Florida that electronic weapons are “disabling” US aircraft flying in Syrian airspace.

    "Right now in Syria we are operating in the most aggressive [electronic warfare] environment on the planet from our adversaries," General Raymond Thomas said during a speaking engagement at the US Geospatial Intelligence Foundation on Tuesday.

    Lockheed Martin's C-130J-SOF Super Hercules
    Super Hercules: Lockheed Martin Unveils C-130J Aircraft for Special Operations

    "They are testing us everyday, knocking our communications down, disabling our EC-130s, etc." the general said, referring to the US Air Force's Compass Call electronic attack aircraft, Breaking Defense reported. Some reporters attending the event heard the general say AC-130. These gunships also used in US special ops and have at least one electronic warfare officer on their flight crew lists, according to a US Air Force fact sheet.

    It's not clear who exactly Thomas meant when he said "enemies," but Russia is known to have developed advanced EW capabilities, according to EW specialist Lauri Buckhout, a retired US Army colonel. "The Russians have redone and reengineered their entire EW fleet in the last 20 years… The Russians put in millions on upgrades after Georgia," the veteran told Breaking Defense, in reference to the 2008 conflict in the South Ossetia and Abkhazia regions, which Georgia claims as part of its territory but whose self-determination Russia supports.

    Electronic warfare units of the Central Military District during a special tactical drill at Sverdlovsky base. File photo
    Invisible Shield, Invisible Sword: Russia's Electronic Warfare 'Second to None'

    "They've ended up with killer capabilities, jamming in a multitude of frequencies for hundreds of kilometers," Buckhout said, clarifying that there are other vulnerabilities in US systems that Russian electronic weapons could target, too.

    Instead of jamming an EC-130 in a head-to-head fashion, there are easier ways to degrade US capabilities, according to Buckhout. The specialist explained, "The problem the EC-130s have is that, while they are jamming, the crews aren't doing much else… they could have gone after the [position, navigation and timing equipment] or the comms."

    Russian forces "know all of our vulnerabilities," the retired US colonel added.

