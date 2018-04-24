Register
24 April 2018
    The S-400 Triumf anti-air missile system enters service in Sevastopol to protect Russian air borders

    US Downplays Russian Air Defense Efficiency to Spoil S-400 Deal - Reports

    MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The Pentagon deliberately downplays the efficiency of Russian air defense systems, following the recent US-led attack on Syria, in a bid to dissuade Turkey from buying Russia's S-400 air defense systems, The National Interest magazine reported Monday.

    Commenting on the results of the missile attack, both Pentagon Joint Staff Director Lt. Gen. Kenneth McKenzie and Pentagon Chief spokesperson Dana W. White claimed that Syria’s response to the US-led airstrikes on the country was totally ineffective and did not hit any aircraft or incoming missiles.

    According to the magazine, however, the statements of the Pentagon officials seem to be implicitly aimed at Turkey within wider US efforts to prevent its NATO ally to buy Russian S-400 Triumph air defense system.

    If the Pentagon’s assertion that Russian air defenses are completely ineffective is right, then US justification of its twelve-digit dollar investments into stealth aircraft technology simply evaporates, since the threat they were built to counter does not exist, the publication argues.

    S-400 regiment enters on duty in Crimea
    Turkey Explains Why It Preferred Russia's S-400 Missiles to US Patriots
    According to The National Interest, the United States spent more than $45 billion on the development of the Northrop Grumman B-2 Spirit strategic bomber, $67 billion of the Lockheed Martin F-22 Raptor fifth-generation multi-purpose fighter, about $406 billion are allocated for Lockheed Martin’s F-35 Joint Strike Fighter program, and the development of Northrop Grumman B-21 will cost at least $56 billion.

    At the same time, The National Interest is confident that at the forthcoming hearings of the House or Senate Armed Services Committee, the Pentagon commanders will return to stories about the threat of the S-300, S-400 and other Russian air defense systems to justify their programs and their budgets.

    On April 14, the United States, France and the United Kingdom carried out a missile attack on a number of targets in Syria in response to the alleged chemical weapons use in Douma. According to the Russian Defense Ministry, Syria's air defense systems S-125, S-200, Buk, and Kvadrat, which were produced in the Soviet Union more than 30 years ago, intercepted 71 of 103 cruise missiles during the strike.

    Ok