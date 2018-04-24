Daesh Militants Moving to Central, Southeast Asia After Defeat in Syria, Iraq

BEIJING (Sputnik) - Militants of the Islamic State terrorist organization are moving to Central and Southeast Asia after having been defeated in Syria and Iraq, Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu said Tuesday.

"After the defeat of the so-called Islamic State, militants are moving to other regions from Syria and Iraq, including to Central and Southeast Asia. New terrorist cells are being created there," Shoigu said during the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) meeting in Beijing.

"The situation is complicated by the fact that terrorists use modern means of destruction, including unmanned aerial vehicles… capable of operating over a distance of 100 kilometers [62 miles]. Their creation is impossible without the technical assistance of developed countries," he added.