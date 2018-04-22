Serbia Gets Four MiG-29 Aircraft From Belarus - Defense Minister

"From Belarus we have received four MiG-29 aircraft, which will be repaired and upgraded under the same scheme as the six aircraft received from Russia. Under the agreement of [Serbian] President [Aleksandar] Vucic and [Belarusian] President [Alexander] Lukashenko, Belarus donated planes to us, and we are very grateful for that," Vulin told Serbia’s Politika newspaper in an interview.

Earlier this month, Vulin told Sputnik that Serbia was discussing the delivery of additional jets with both Russia and Belarus after receiving six Mig-29 aircraft from Russia last year. In addition, Serbia was expecting the delivery of 30 T-72s tanks and 30 BRDM-2 armored reconnaissance vehicles from Russia in the near future, although no deadline had been set yet, according to the minister.

The MiG-29 is a twin-engine jet fighter aircraft, first developed in the Soviet Union in the 1980s, which is currently used in over two dozen countries across the world.