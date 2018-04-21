Register
22:36 GMT +321 April 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    A Volga-Dnepr-owned AN-124.

    NATO Robs Itself of Airlift Capacity With Loss of Russian An-124 Jets – Czech MP

    © Wikipedia / Senior Master Sgt. Christopher Hartman
    Military & Intelligence
    Get short URL
    191

    Russia's Volga-Dnepr Airlines has confirmed that it will terminate its contract with NATO on military cargo deliveries after 2018, citing sanctions pressure against Russia by the US and its allies. Speaking to Sputnik, Czech lawmaker Alexandr Cerny said that the lost capacity would result in a "big problem" for the alliance.

    Volga-Dnepr's cooperation with NATO via its Ruslan-SALIS subsidiary is set to terminate in late 2018 after over ten years of cooperation with ten NATO countries including Belgium, the Czech Republic, France, Germany, Hungary, Luxembourg, Norway, Poland, Slovakia and Slovenia. The company had provided airlift support for these countries via two An-124-100 Ruslan freighters permanently stationed in Germany's Leipzig/Halle airport since 2006, with over a dozen more of its An-124s also assisting in moving the Western alliance's heavy cargoes over the years.

    Speaking to Sputnik Czechia, Cerny, the deputy chairman of the Czech parliament's committee on defense, said that the loss of the aircraft would mean a lack of airlift capacity for NATO, particularly in Central Europe.

    "If this cooperation stops it will be quite a problem. Replacing such aircraft will not be easy, given that the alliance has very few similar planes," he said.

    AN-124-100 Ruslan aircraft of Volga-Dnepr company. File photo
    © Sputnik / Alexei Kudenko
    Moscow to Call Time on NATO's Use of Russian Jumbo Jets - Reports
    "It's very unfortunate, because in the past, the Czech Army used the AN-124s many times, including for the transport of its armored personnel carriers," Cerny added. "Over the past 6 years, Volga-Dnepr transported over 4,200 tons of material for the Czech military," the lawmaker explained. 

    According to Cerny, the situation around Volga-Dnepr's cooperation with NATO is part of a much wider problem. "Unfortunately we have witnessed such misunderstandings for quite some time; our government sometimes takes steps that are not always to its own benefit, or to the benefit of our people. Such an absurd situation has been in place for quite some time, and concerns not only the military." 

    The lawmaker emphasized that replacing the lost airlift capacity provided by Volga-Dnepr's An-124s will be a problem, "and a big one."

    "Any sanctions against Russia make life more difficult for everyone, including for those who think them up. Therefore, we need to learn how to live with them and to wait for a new political elite to emerge in Western countries which will be more prudent, and move away from the policy of sanctions," Cerny concluded.

    Related:

    Moscow to Call Time on NATO's Use of Russian Jumbo Jets - Reports
    Tags:
    contract, airlifts, strategic airlifter, NATO, Volga-Dnepr, Russia, Czech Republic, Europe
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Elizabeth II, Queen of The Streets
    Elizabeth II, Queen of The Streets
    Costly Chris Christie
    Costly Chris Christie
    Picture
    Ten Russian Inventions That Will Change the World
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse