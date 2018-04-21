Russia May Supply India Forces With Armaments Tested in Real Warfare

"Russia is ready to supply widest range of armament and military equipment for the air defense forces of India, including anti-aircraft missile weapon systems and electronic warfare systems, equipment connected with them, defense systems for the most important objects and large administrative centers, as well as many other items. And the Russian defense complexes against aircraft and missiles have been successfully tested in real conditions of large-scale warfare, proving themselves to be efficient weapons for confident undertaking of the most challenging operations," Mikheev said during the ongoing visit of the Indian Defense Ministry delegation to Russia.
Russia and India have long been cooperating in the defense area. In January, Rosoboronexport said that the two countries carried out nearly 100 joint research and development projects in the defense industry.
