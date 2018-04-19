NATO Not Planning to Increase Military Presence in Baltic Region - Stoltenberg

BRUSSELS (Sputnik) - NATO is not planning to increase its military presence in the Baltic region, alliance Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said Thursday at a press conference in the Netherlands.

"Currently, we are not planning to increase our military presence in the [Baltic] region but what we are planning is to strengthen our ability to reinforce if needed," Stoltenberg said answering the question on the alleged Russian threat.

On Wednesday, the General Staff of the Estonian Defense Forces said that convoys of military servicemen from Estonia, as well as the United Kingdom and Denmark, started to move toward Latvia in order to take part in the Furious Hammer drills.

NATO has been boosting its military presence in Europe, particularly in Eastern European states, since the outbreak of the Ukrainian crisis, citing Russia's alleged interference in that conflict as a justification for the move. Moscow has repeatedly denied allegations of its involvement in the Ukrainian conflict, while Russian authorities repeatedly said that NATO actions at the Russian border had destabilizing character.