16:35 GMT +319 April 2018
    Israeli soldiers from the Golani Brigade take part in a military exercise in the Israeli-annexed Golan Heights near the border with Syria on June 26, 2013

    Holiday Glitch: Israeli Army Reservists Get Mistaken Independence Day Call Up

    Military & Intelligence
    0 02

    A system error rattled the nerves of many Israeli army reservists who were celebrating their country’s 70th birth anniversary.

    Hundreds of Israeli army reservists were called to duty early on Thursday as Israel officially marked Remembrance Day, in an automated emergency message that later proved to be a mistake, the press service of the Israel Defense Force said in a communique.

    Another message, sent out shortly after, cancelled the order explaining that the call up had been a technical error and that the army was investigating the issue.

    The message also ruled out a cyber-attack as a possible cause of the system’s failure.

    According to the newspaper Yedioth Ahronoth, the reservists were ordered to report immediately to “their meeting place.”

    "Reminder, you are to bring your protection kit and your military kit," the summons added.

    The newspaper added that Israel military units had earlier been placed on heightened alert amid growing tensions on the country’s northern border after Iran threatened to retaliate for the alleged Israeli airstrike on a military airfield in Syria’s Homs Province on April 9.

    Israeli-occupied Golan Heights shows smoke billowing from the Syrian side of the border
    Israel Not Striving For Escalation in Syria, Airstrikes Have Defensive Nature - Army
    Syria blamed the attack on Israel.

    The Russian Defense Minister said that two Israel F-15 jets launched eight missiles from Lebanese airspace, five of which were shot down by Syrian air defenses.

    On April 10, Israel’s Defense Minister Avigdor Lieberman said that he did not actually know who had launched the missiles at the Syrian airfield.

    On Thursday Israelis celebrate Independence Day marking the 70th anniversary of the Jewish State.  It falls on the fifth day of the Jewish lunar month Iyyar.

    This year, the fifth Iyyar covers the period from sunset on April 18th to sundown on the 19th.

    READ MORE: Netanyahu Covertly Threatens Iran as Israel Celebrates Independence Day

    Tags:
    Independence Day celebrations, call-up, army reservists, mistake, Israel Defense Forces (IDF), Avigdor Lieberman, Israel
