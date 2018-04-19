Yemen: Houthis Claim to Have Hit Saudi Airport with Ballistic Missile

With the Saudi-led military operation in Yemen entering its fourth year, Houthi rebels have fired dozens of missiles into Saudi Arabia over recent months targeting a number of locations, including Riyadh's international airport.

Houthi rebels in Yemen say they have launched a ballistic missile at an airport in Saudi Arabia’s Jizan province which borders on Yemen, the Arabic-language Al-Mayadeen TV channel reported, citing a source at the defense ministry in Yemen’s rebel-held capital Sana’a.

The Houthis said that the Saudi airport has been hit by a Badr-1 missile.

According to the Al-Mayadeen TV network, the Houthis have allegedly shot down a US MQ9 drone in Al-Hodeida province in the west of the country.

Riyadh has yet to comment on the reports.

Since March 2015, the Saudi-led coalition of mostly Persian Gulf countries, acting at the request of the internationally recognized government of

President Abd-Rabbu Mansour Hadi has been carrying out airstrikes against the Houthi rebels who forced Hadi him into exile.

The Houthis were allied with the country’s former President Ali Abdullah Saleh, who was killed in fighting in December 2017.

Nearly 10,000 people have since been killed in Yemen’s conflict and many more displaced in what the United Nations has called the world’s worst humanitarian crisis.