Register
13:32 GMT +319 April 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Armed men ride on the back of a truck to attend a rally held by supporters of Houthi rebels and Yemen's former president Ali Abdullah Saleh to celebrate an agreement reached by Saleh and the Houthis to form a political council to unilaterally rule the country, in Sanaa, Yemen August 1, 2016

    Yemen: Houthis Claim to Have Hit Saudi Airport with Ballistic Missile

    © REUTERS / Khaled Abdullah
    Military & Intelligence
    Get short URL
    340

    With the Saudi-led military operation in Yemen entering its fourth year, Houthi rebels have fired dozens of missiles into Saudi Arabia over recent months targeting a number of locations, including Riyadh's international airport.

    Houthi rebels in Yemen say they have launched a ballistic missile at an airport in Saudi Arabia’s Jizan province which borders on Yemen, the Arabic-language Al-Mayadeen TV channel reported, citing a source at the defense ministry in Yemen’s rebel-held capital Sana’a.

    The Houthis said that the Saudi airport has been hit by a Badr-1 missile.

    The launch by Houthi forces of a ballistic missile aimed at Saudi Arabia
    © REUTERS / Houthi Military Media Unit
    Houthis Fire Missile at Saudi National Guard Camp in Najran Region - Reports
    According to the Al-Mayadeen TV network, the Houthis have allegedly shot down a US MQ9 drone in Al-Hodeida province in the west of the country.

    Riyadh has yet to comment on the reports.

    Since March 2015, the Saudi-led coalition of mostly Persian Gulf countries, acting at the request of the internationally recognized government of

    President Abd-Rabbu Mansour Hadi has been carrying out airstrikes against the Houthi rebels who forced Hadi him into exile.

    READ MORE: Houthis Say They Launched Drone Strike on Saudi Aramco Facility

    The Houthis were allied with the country’s former President Ali Abdullah Saleh, who was killed in fighting in December 2017.

    Nearly 10,000 people have since been killed in Yemen’s conflict and many more displaced in what the United Nations has called the world’s worst humanitarian crisis.

    Related:

    Saudi Arabia Intercepts Missile Launched by Yemen's Houthis Towards Mecca
    Houthis Claim to Shoot Down a UAE Navy Vessel With a Missile Near Yemen (VIDEO)
    Tags:
    US drone, missile strike, Houthis, Badr-1, Ali Abdullah Saleh, Abd Mansour Hadi, Yemen
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Apocalyptic Scenario: Huge Sandstorm Sweeps Through Iranian City of Yazd
    Stormy and Sketchy
    Stormy and Sketchy
    Picture
    Ten Russian Inventions That Will Change the World
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse